The Guardian Group, LLC announces Board-Certified Psychiatrist: Dallas Fleming III, MD, QME

Dr. Dallas Fleming III has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exam locations in California in the specialty of Psychiatry.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dallas Fleming III, MD is a double board-certified psychiatrist and addiction medicine specialist, certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology (ABPN) and the American Board of Preventive Medicine (ABPM). His clinical expertise centers on the evaluation and treatment of complex and severe psychiatric conditions, with a particular focus on schizophrenia, substance use disorders, and dual diagnosis cases, to his role as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr. Fleming’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:● Concise Reporting● Fair and Objective Analysis● Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation● Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based● Timely Classification of MMIHe has registered QME exam location with The Guardian Group in the following locations:● Bellflower● Ukiah● Los Angeles● Carson● Turlock● Moorpark● Manteca● Antioch● Beaumont● AtascaderoDr. Fleming earned his medical degree from the Louisiana State University School of Medicine in New Orleans, graduating in 2005. He then completed his residency in psychiatry at the University of Colorado. He is a double board‑certified specialist in Psychiatry and Addiction Medicine with extensive experience in community mental health settings. He applies evidence‑based strategies to stabilize symptoms, promote recovery, and improve quality of life, and his dual expertise enables him to address complex psychiatric and substance use disorders.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

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