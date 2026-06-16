New York State Homes and Community Renewal Announces Senior Cente...

New York State Homes and Community Renewal announced the reopening of the Gloversville Senior Center at 53 Church St. in the city of Gloversville. The $1.2 million project, which modernized a 50-year-old facility and will provide enhanced services for older adults in Fulton County, was made possible with a $1 million award from the New York State Community Development Block Grant program (CDBG) administered by HCR. Under Governor Kathy Hochul’s leadership, this investment is part of more than $32 million in CDBG monies that have been awarded to Mohawk Valley communities to improve the lives of low-to-moderate income households by investing in housing, businesses and vital infrastructure.

New York State Homes and Community Renewal Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas said, “The CDBG program is a vital tool that assists low-to-moderate income households by providing grants to small communities for everything from community centers to home repair to improving water and sewer infrastructure. We thank Gloversville’s officials, as well as our State partners, for making the Senior Center an essential piece in the city’s transformation that is strengthening downtown and allowing residents of all ages to thrive.”

The renovated Senior Center was also made possible with $150,000 that was part of the city of Gloversville’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization initiative (DRI) administered by the Department of State, and a $50,000 State and Municipal Facilities Program award administered by the Dormitory Authority of the State of New York. DRI monies were distributed through the Gloversville Revitalization and Improvement Program.

The 6,000-square-foot Gloversville Senior Center underwent an interior and exterior transformation that included a new roof and state-of-the-art HVAC system, as well as reconfigured activity rooms, an expanded kitchen and a new façade and repaved parking area. The refurbished center is across the street from Glove City Lofts, also a DRI and HCR-funded project, in which new construction of 75 apartments has replaced a blighted vacant lot, with 37 of those units reserved for residents involved with artistic or literary activities.

The city of Gloversville also received a $1.5 million CDBG award in 2025 to fund the demolition and removal of five blighted vacant factories. Fulton County also received a $778,343 CDBG award in 2023 to make needed sewer and water infrastructure improvements at Petoff Garden Apartments in the town of Mayfield and has been awarded $900,000 in CDBG microenterprise grants since 2022 to assist small businesses.

Secretary of State Walter T. Mosley said, “The Gloversville Senior Center will provide an essential public gathering space for older New Yorkers to engage, interact and enjoy the vibrancy of this burgeoning downtown. The Senior Center will help overcome the social isolation that this population often confronts, thus improving both physical and mental health, as well as overall quality of life. This project supports Governor Hochul’s recently completed Master Plan for Aging, which was created to ensure that older adults and individuals of all ages can live healthy, fulfilling lives while aging with dignity and independence. DOS is thrilled to have contributed to the completion of this project through its $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative award.”

DASNY President & CEO Robert J. Rodriguez said, “The Gloversville Senior Center has served older adults in Fulton County for generations, and this renovation ensures the facility can continue providing vital services in a modern, welcoming environment. State investments like this help communities preserve important gathering places and services for older New Yorkers. We congratulate the City of Gloversville, Homes and Community Renewal, and all of the partners who helped make this investment possible.”

Mayor Gary Antonucci said, "By transforming this facility into a modern, comfortable, and efficient space, we are ensuring that the Senior Center remains a vibrant hub for our community for decades to come. This project is a testament to what we can achieve for our residents when local and state partners work together toward a common goal."

Gloversville Senior Citizens Service Center Board President Randy Smith said, “This renovation is so much more than a construction project; it is a profound investment in the health, happiness, and quality of life for our seniors. By transforming this facility into a modern, comfortable, and efficient space, we are ensuring that the center remains a vibrant hub for our community for decades to come. This achievement was made possible through an incredible spirit of collaboration. We are deeply grateful to all involved in this journey. We thank the New York State CDBG program, DASNY, and the Gloversville DRI/GRIP program. Their vital grant funding, combined with the hard work of our city officials and project partners Fulton County Center for Regional Growth (CRG), LaBella Architects, and Bast Hatfield, have turned our vision for a better facility into a reality for the seniors of our community."

The NYS CDBG Program

The NYS CDBG program, administered by HCR’s Office of Community Renewal, uses federal funds to provide financial assistance to eligible cities, towns, and villages with populations under 50,000 and counties with an area population under 200,000 to revitalize communities by providing suitable living environments and expanding economic opportunities - principally to benefit people of low and moderate income. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership, the NYS CDBG program has provided more than $229 million to communities across New York.