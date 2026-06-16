Ivan's Landscape & Construction Expresses June 2026 Drought Mowing Steps for Residential and Commercial Snohomish Yards

Ivan's Landscape & Construction in Snohomish County Logo

Snohomish landscape contractor explains Everett drought watering guidelines, and Kirkland electric equipment rules for residential and commercial yards.

June is when lawns grow fastest, but the April drought declaration means every gallon and every mowing pass counts.” — Ivan Diaz, Owner of Ivan's Landscape & Construction

SNOHOMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 2026 is peak lawn growth season across Snohomish, King, and Skagit counties, and it arrives during Washington's fourth consecutive statewide drought emergency. On April 8, 2026, the Department of Ecology declared drought conditions in every watershed after low snowpack and three prior dry years left projected summer supplies below 75 percent of normal. Ivan's Landscape & Construction , a Snohomish landscape contractor, outlined mowing, irrigation, and equipment steps homeowners, HOAs, and commercial property managers in Snohomish, Everett, Kirkland, Bellevue, and Edmonds should follow for residential and commercial lawn care this month.Everett Public Works, which supplies much of Snohomish County's municipal water, has not issued mandatory outdoor watering limits for 2026. The city draws from the South Fork Stillaguamish and Sultan River watersheds and reports adequate storage for summer demand. Ecology's April drought order does not trigger automatic yard watering bans for Everett customers.Public Works still asks for voluntary cuts to outdoor use and recommends irrigation only before 9:00 a.m. or after 6:00 p.m. The city published its 2026 yard watering calendar in English and Spanish for residents in its service area and for customers of Group A and Group B systems that buy Everett water.Puget Sound cool-season lawns hit maximum growth in June. Washington State University Extension guidance for western Washington calls for weekly mowing at 2 to 3 inches in spring and raising height as heat builds. June lawn calendars for the region recommend 3 to 3.5 inch cutting height so grass shades soil, slows evaporation, and limits drought stress without daily shallow sprinkling.Deep watering of about 1 to 1.5 inches per week, including rain, trains deeper roots than short daily cycles. Mulch mowing returns nitrogen to turf and avoids bagging clippings unless the lawn is wet or overgrown.Commercial crews working in King County face new equipment timelines. Kirkland City Council adopted Resolution R-5708 in December 2025, extending the Electric Equipment Initiative through 2028 and setting a December 31, 2028 target to end gas-powered handheld and backpack leaf blowers within city limits.Seattle Parks and Recreation reported in 2025 that it would reach 90 percent battery-powered blowers in 2026, with a citywide contractor phase-out still under review. Landscaping firms that serve Kirkland office parks, retail strips, and HOA common areas are aligning blower fleets and noise compliance with KMC 11.84A.070 before the 2028 cutoff.City of Snohomish development codes require a landscape maintenance guarantee equal to 20 percent of installed landscaping costs for at least three years on permitted commercial and residential projects. Snohomish County does not enforce general lawn height on private parcels, but HOA covenants and approved perimeter landscaping plans still bind many Everett and Marysville subdivisions.Retail centers and multifamily sites often contract weekly mowing, edging, hedging, and irrigation checks so turf meets those site standards through summer.Ivan's Landscape & Construction provides weekly and bi-weekly landscape maintenance, mowing, sod installation, hedging, weed trimming, and sprinkler repair from its Snohomish office at 5024 144th Dr SE. The company serves residential yards and light commercial properties across Snohomish, King, and Skagit counties."June is when lawns grow fastest, but the April drought declaration means every gallon and every mowing pass counts," said Ivan Diaz, owner of Ivan's Landscape & Construction. "We raise the deck, water deep and early, and line up irrigation checks so residential lawns and commercial strips stay green without fighting Everett's voluntary conservation goals or Kirkland's electric equipment timeline."Property owners in Snohomish County and King County can request a quote by phone at (425) 239-1339. Location and hours are on the Ivan's Landscape & Construction Google Maps listing . Residential and commercial lawn care details are on the Ivan's landscape maintenance and lawn care page

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.