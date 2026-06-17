The Guardian Group, LLC announces Board-Certified Psychiatrist: Kenneth D’ Oyen, MD, QME

Dr. Kenneth D’ Oyen has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exam locations in California in the specialty of Psychiatry.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenneth D’ Oyen, MD is a board certified psychiatrist who brings extensive clinical expertise in the assessment and treatment of mood disorders, depressive disorders, anxiety disorders, and trauma-related conditions, to his role as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr D’ Oyen’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:● Concise Reporting● Fair and Objective Analysis● Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation● Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based● Timely Classification of MMIHe has registered QME exam location with The Guardian Group in the following locations:● La Puente● Pomona● Moorpark● Yuba City● South Los Angeles● Perris● Citrus Heights● Paramount● Porterville● Downtown Los AngelesDr. D’ Oyen graduated from Howard University College of Medicine and completed his psychiatric residency at the UCLA–Olive View Psychiatric Training Program. He is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. Dr. D’ Oyen has 20+ years of experience and brings broad clinical experience across private practice, community mental health systems, Veterans Administration care, and correctional mental health settings.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.