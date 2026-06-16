Harford County Earns 41st Consecutive GFOA Award for Financial Reporting Excellence

Harford County Earns 41st Consecutive Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from Government Finance Officers Association

BEL AIR, Md., (June 16, 2026) – Harford County has earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association (GFOA), the highest honor in governmental accounting and financial reporting. The award recognizes the county's commitment to transparency and effective communication by presenting financial information in a clear, accurate, and accessible manner for taxpayers and other stakeholders.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly issued the following statement about the award:

“Taxpayers deserve a county government that is transparent, accountable, and committed to managing their hard-earned dollars responsibly. This award recognizes the outstanding work of our treasury professionals and their dedication to providing clear, accurate, and timely financial information to the public. Their efforts help ensure that residents can have confidence in how county government conducts its business and fulfills its fiscal responsibilities. I am proud of our treasury team for earning this recognition and consistently demonstrating the professionalism, integrity, and commitment to excellence that the people of Harford County expect and deserve.”

Photo caption: Harford County Government officials pictured (from left) are Director of Administration Rob McCord, Deputy Treasurer Rick Pernas, Treasurer Robbie Sandlass, Jr., and County Executive Bob Cassilly.





Please see the attached press release from the Government Finance Officers Association





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