Diraq Expands U.S. Presence with Palo Alto Office to Accelerate Commercial Quantum Computing

Silicon Valley expansion strengthens access to the semiconductor ecosystem as the company scales its U.S. team and operations.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Diraq , the quantum-computing pioneer, today announced the expansion of its U.S. operations with a new office in Palo Alto, California. The office strengthens Diraq’s ability to scale its technology, partnerships, and team as it advances toward commercially viable, utility-scale quantum computing with a silicon-based approach.Palo Alto expansionThe Palo Alto office will serve as a key hub for product development and ecosystem partnerships. Diraq expects to double the size of its Palo Alto team by the end of the year, reflecting continued momentum and demand for scalable quantum systems.“Silicon Valley is where the model for scalable computing was established,” said Diraq CEO and Founder Andrew Dzurak. “We’re applying that same model to quantum computing by building processors that are CMOS-native and designed for integration into existing compute infrastructure. That’s what will enable us to scale to millions of qubits on a single chip and move toward real commercial deployment.”“Establishing a Diraq office in Palo Alto puts us closer to the customers, partners, and talent shaping the future of computing. It gives us a stronger base to translate Diraq’s technology roadmap into products and partnerships that can accelerate the path to commercially useful quantum computing,” said Andre Saraiva, Head of Product Development, who will lead the Palo Alto office.The announcement comes amid a period of strong momentum for Diraq as the team develops its partnerships with leading technology providers including Nvidia, Dell, Global Foundries, and imec. The company also recently announced a Letter of Intent with the U.S. Department of Commerce for up to $38 million in proposed federal funding from the CHIPS Research and Development Office, as well as the appointment of former Broadcom CEO and semiconductor veteran, Scott A. McGregor, as Chairman of Diraq’s Board Scaling quantum through siliconDiraq’s approach addresses one of the central challenges in quantum computing: scaling systems beyond laboratory demonstrations into practical infrastructure. By leveraging established semiconductor manufacturing processes, the company is developing compact, energy-efficient quantum processors designed for integration within standard data center environments.Key characteristics of Diraq’s approach:- Built using CMOS-compatible silicon technology- Designed to scale to millions of quantum bits (qubits) on a single chip- Engineered for integration into existing data center infrastructure- Focused on cost effectiveness, energy efficiency, and commercial deploymentU.S. growth trajectoryThe Palo Alto expansion is part of a broader U.S. growth trajectory. Diraq is planning further expansion in the Los Angeles area and is building a distributed presence across the country to support partnerships, hiring, and future deployments, including operations in Chicago.Founded in Sydney, Australia in 2022, Diraq works with leading partners across the semiconductor and computing industry as it advances toward utility-scale quantum computing. Diraq is one of 11 companies globally that has successfully advanced to Stage B of DARPA’s exceptionally rigorous Quantum Benchmarking Initiative. The company’s technology is based on more than two decades of research by founder and CEO, Professor Andrew Dzurak.To learn more about Diraq, visit diraq.com.For further information please contact: media@diraq.comAbout DiraqDiraq is commercializing quantum computing with a silicon-based approach that uses existing CMOS processes. By utilizing the same manufacturing methods that produce today’s semiconductor components, Diraq is pioneering a faster, more economic road to commercial-scale quantum computing. The company’s proprietary ‘quantum dot’ technology is based on 20 years of research by founder Andrew Dzurak, designed to enable millions of qubits on a single chip, for powerful and scalable deployments. Diraq’s mission is to revolutionize quantum computing by unlocking the scale needed for useful commercial applications. Diraq was founded in Sydney, Australia, where its R&D facilities are based. The company's U.S. headquarters are in Palo Alto, California, with additional offices in Los Angeles and Chicago. To learn more, visit diraq.com, or follow Diraq on LinkedIn, YouTube, Substack, and X.

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