The Guardian Group, LLC announces Board-Certified Psychiatrist: Aaron Tabor, MD, QME

Dr. Aaron Tabor has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exam locations in California in the specialty of Psychiatry.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aaron Tabor, MD is a board certified psychiatrist who brings extensive clinical expertise in general psychiatry, geriatric psychiatry, and correctional psychiatry, with a strong focus on complex psychiatric care, high-acuity patient populations, and the diagnosis and treatment of mood, anxiety, and psychotic disorders across outpatient, residential, and institutional settings, to his role as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr Tabor’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:● Concise Reporting● Fair and Objective Analysis● Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation● Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based● Timely Classification of MMIHe has registered QME exam location with The Guardian Group in the following locations:● San Bernardino● Los Angeles● Westminster● Azusa● Moreno Valley● Bakersfield● Long Beach● Cathedral City● Riverside● MaderaDr. Tabor completed his Psychiatry Residency at Griffin Memorial Hospital in Oklahoma, where he trained across inpatient, outpatient, emergency, and forensic psychiatry settings and served as Chief Resident in the Psychiatry Residency Training Program. Dr. Tabor earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Oklahoma College of Medicine in Tulsa after completing his Master of Public Health at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and graduating summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Northeastern State University.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.