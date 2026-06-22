Jones Health and Benefits Marks 15 Years of Service Helping Employers and Families Navigate Health Coverage

Nichelle Jones Nichelle Jones

Benefits advisory firm celebrates a milestone year supporting businesses, partners, and individuals with employee benefits and health insurance solutions

Whether someone is preparing for retirement, launching a business, or building a benefits package for employees, they deserve guidance they can trust.” — Owner, Nichelle Jones

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 22, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an industry often marked by constant change and complexity, longevity is a powerful testament to trust, expertise, and resilience. This healthcare benefits strategist and licensed agency owner, Nichelle Jones, RHU, is celebrating a remarkable milestone: 15 years in business as founder and president of Jones Health and Benefits, LLC.

For Jones, the anniversary represents far more than a business achievement. It reflects fifteen years of helping individuals, families, retirees, self-employed professionals, and employers make informed healthcare decisions that protect their financial futures and overall well-being.

Founded after Jones transformed an unexpected corporate layoff into an entrepreneurial opportunity, Jones Health and Benefits was built on a simple but powerful philosophy: healthcare decisions are personal, and every client deserves a trusted advisor—not just an insurance broker.

Today, that philosophy continues to set the Atlanta-based agency apart. “Healthcare impacts nearly every aspect of a person's life,” said Jones. “Whether someone is preparing for retirement, launching a business, or building a benefits package for employees, they deserve guidance they can trust. My goal has always been to help people understand their options and make decisions with confidence.”

With more than 20 years of experience in benefits administration, benefits design, insurance carriers, brokerages, and human resources, Jones has become a respected voice in healthcare benefits consulting. She holds the prestigious Registered Health Underwriter (RHU) designation and has earned a reputation for helping clients navigate some of the most complex areas of healthcare coverage, including Medicare planning, employer-sponsored benefits, life and disability insurance, long-term care planning, and health coverage solutions for self-employed professionals.

What began as a small agency has evolved into a trusted resource serving clients throughout Georgia and beyond. Yet despite the company’s growth, Jones has remained committed to a highly personalized, relationship-based approach. Rather than focusing solely on annual renewals or transactional insurance sales, Jones Health and Benefits works closely with clients throughout the year to develop customized healthcare strategies that align with both immediate needs and long-term goals. That commitment has earned the agency a loyal client base and strong referral network.

One longtime client, Kathryn K., credits Jones’ responsiveness and advocacy as key reasons for their continued partnership. "Excellent. Very patient and very responsive. I have been with her for around four years. She steps in when I can't get a straight answer from the insurance company."

Over the past fifteen years, Jones has successfully guided clients through one of the most transformative periods in modern healthcare history. From major regulatory changes such as the Affordable Care Act to evolving Medicare programs and rising healthcare costs, she has consistently helped clients adapt while maintaining access to quality coverage.

For employers, her expertise has helped organizations create competitive benefits packages that attract and retain top talent. For individuals and retirees, she has simplified complex healthcare decisions and provided peace of mind during critical life transitions.

Education has also remained central to Jones’ mission. Throughout her career, she has hosted informational workshops, consultations, and educational sessions designed to help consumers better understand healthcare options and avoid costly mistakes. Her belief that informed consumers make stronger decisions has become a cornerstone of her professional practice.

Beyond her work with clients, Jones has remained actively engaged within the business and professional community. She is a member of Women in Insurance and Financial Services, SHRM Atlanta, and the Greater Perimeter Chamber of Commerce, and previously served as a Board Member for ProWIN.

Her academic credentials include a Master of Arts in Organizational Management from the University of Phoenix and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Kent State University—an educational foundation that supports both her technical expertise and people-centered approach to client service.

As a woman entrepreneur operating within a highly regulated and competitive industry, Jones recognizes the significance of reaching the fifteen-year milestone. She is the recent recipient of the 2026 award from Women We Admire, a nationwide organization recognizing women in leadership roles. “Women-owned businesses continue to play a vital role in strengthening our communities and economy,” Jones said. “I am grateful for every client who has trusted us over the years and proud of what we've built together.”

Originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, Jones remains deeply connected to her roots and currently serves as manager of the Atlanta Cincinnati Bengals Meetup group. Outside of work, she enjoys salsa dancing, supporting her son’s activities, and finding new ways to serve her community.

As Jones Health and Benefits looks toward the future, Nichelle remains focused on the same mission that inspired her to launch the agency fifteen years ago: helping people make confident healthcare decisions while building long-term security for themselves, their families, and their businesses.

In an industry where trust matters more than ever, Nichelle Jones has proven that expertise, education, and genuine care are a powerful combination for lasting success.

About Nichelle Jones

Nichelle Jones, RHU, is a healthcare benefits strategist, licensed agency owner, and founder of Jones Health and Benefits, LLC. With more than 20 years of experience in benefits administration and design, she specializes in Medicare solutions, employer-sponsored benefits, and healthcare planning for self-employed professionals. Jones is committed to helping individuals and organizations navigate healthcare decisions through education, advocacy, and personalized service.

About Jones Health and Benefits, LLC

Jones Health and Benefits provides relationship-based healthcare benefits consulting and insurance solutions for Medicare beneficiaries, employers, and self-employed professionals. The agency partners with clients throughout the year to develop customized healthcare strategies that support both short-term needs and long-term financial wellness.

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