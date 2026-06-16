Sacramento Landscape Contractor South Canyon Construction Maps June 2026 Rebate and Permit Steps Before Fall Planting

Orangevale contractor South Canyon Construction outlines Sacramento County MWELO, AB 1572 turf deadlines, and grass conversion rebate steps before fall planting

You dream it and we can build it, but the rebate packet and county landscape plan have to be in place before crews strip turf.” — Dennis Zakernichnyy, Owner of South Canyon Construction Inc

ORANGEVALE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- June 2026 is the planning window for landscape installation across Sacramento and Placer counties before Sacramento Valley heat limits new plantings and rebate paperwork cutoffs tighten. South Canyon Construction Inc , an Orangevale landscape contractor, outlined how homeowners, HOAs, and commercial properties in Orangevale, Sacramento, Folsom, Roseville, and Fair Oaks should sequence grass removal permits, Model Water Efficient Landscape Ordinance reviews, and drip irrigation work ahead of fall installation.Sacramento County applies MWELO to new construction with 500 or more square feet of planting area and to rehabilitated yards with 2,500 or more square feet of planted space. Approved planting and irrigation plans go to landscape@saccounty.net separately from building permits.After installation, owners must submit a Certificate of Completion package before final occupancy or sign-off on related permits. County guidelines also call for hydrozoned plant groupings, weather-based controllers, and CALGreen soil prep with at least four cubic yards of compost per 1,000 square feet of permeable area plus a three-inch mulch layer on exposed soil.State Assembly Bill 1572 adds a deadline stack for decorative turf. Public water systems must adopt customer rules by January 1, 2027. Potable irrigation of nonfunctional turf ends on government-owned sites that same date. Commercial and industrial properties face a January 1, 2028 cutoff. HOA common areas follow on January 1, 2029. The law targets ornamental grass strips and unused lawn that does not serve recreation. Property owners with more than 5,000 square feet of irrigated area must start certifying compliance to the State Water Resources Control Board in 2030.Rebate programs differ by water purveyor and require approval before sod comes out. City of Sacramento Department of Utilities customers can get up to $3,000 at $1.50 per square foot through the River Friendly grass conversion program. Projects need a plant coverage worksheet, pre-inspection approval, drip irrigation with an EPA WaterSense smart controller, and 60 percent living plant coverage at maturity.Work must finish within 120 days of approval. Licensed C-27 landscape contractor labor for turf removal, planting, drip install, and controller programming counts toward eligible receipts. Sacramento County Water Agency residential customers can receive up to $2,000 through Cash for Grass at $1.00 per square foot with a 200-square-foot minimum. Both programs deny retroactive claims if work starts before staff approval.Sacramento County Water Agency and the City of Sacramento both stress that rebate funds are first come, first served. Orangevale customers served by Orange Vale Water Company should confirm their purveyor before applying, since the mutual company covers central Orangevale and does not run the same rebate menus as SCWA or the City.From March 1 through October 31, City of Sacramento customers with sprinklers may water only two days per week based on address, with no watering between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Drip irrigation is exempt from the schedule. Runoff into gutters can draw fines up to $500 on repeat violations. Drip and hydrozone design also position yards for the State Water Board's Making Conservation a California Way of Life regulation, which took effect January 1, 2025 and sets supplier-level outdoor use budgets through 2040.Local installers and Sacramento County guidance point to October and November as the strongest planting months because winter rains help roots before summer heat. South Canyon Construction handles landscape design, installation, hardscaping, artificial turf, French drains, and low-voltage lighting from its Orangevale office at 7520 Telegraph Ave. The company focuses on one project at a time and has operated since 2004."You dream it and we can build it, but the rebate packet and county landscape plan have to be in place before crews strip turf," said Dennis Zakernichnyy, owner of South Canyon Construction Inc. "June is when we line up fall installs so drip, mulch, and plant lists match what inspectors will sign off on."Property owners in the Greater Sacramento area can request a quote by phone at (916) 742-3992. Location and hours are on the South Canyon Construction GMB listing . Design, hardscape, and landscape installation details are on the South Canyon Construction Inc. landscape installation page.

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