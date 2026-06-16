Department of Natural Resources awards $5.2 million in assistance to Plattsburg

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, JUNE 16, 2026 – The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has awarded $5.2 million in financial assistance to the city of Plattsburg for upgrades to its wastewater treatment system. The city estimates the assistance will cover the entire cost of the project, which should be completed by June 2027.

The project includes improvements to city’s existing collection system infrastructure to reduce wet weather-related inflow and infiltration by rehabilitating its sewer mains and manholes, and repairing the service lateral connections. The project is expected to result in better protected local waterways by reducing sanitary sewer overflows and limiting unnecessary treatment of stormwater.

Project funding consists of a $2 million loan and a $3.1 million grant through the department’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund. The department expects its funding will save the city’s ratepayers $3.1 million in principal and approximately $1.3 million in interest over the loan’s 30-year term.

“Improving our water infrastructure is essential for building safe and healthy Missouri communities,” said Kurt Schaefer, director of the Department of Natural Resources. “Funding from Missouri’s State Revolving Fund positively affects our communities, helping them grow and develop for years to come.”

The department’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund finances improvements to wastewater treatment facilities, sewer collection system rehabilitation and extensions, and combined sewer overflow corrections. The fund also finances security, efficiency and conservation measures. Communities that borrow from the fund benefit from the below-market interest rate and from a department project manager’s assistance throughout the project.

The department is committed to assisting Missouri communities with water and wastewater infrastructure improvement projects. Through its Financial Assistance Center, the department provides funding opportunities for qualified communities with water quality, wastewater and drinking water infrastructure needs. This project will be funded wholly or in part with monies received from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

For more information on wastewater and drinking water funding opportunities, visit the State Revolving Fund (SRF) webpage.

