Iontra and Lishen Collaborate to Advance Smarter, Healthier Lithium-Ion Battery Charging

Iontra and Lishen partner on the Cell Catalog program: early testing shows Iontra's charge-control technology delivers cooler, faster, longer-lasting charging on Lishen's mass-produced lithium-ion cells.

Iontra Charge Control cycling on Lishen cells shows faster, safer charging with less lithium plating, lower temperatures, and longer cycle life.

We thank Lishen for making their cells available for testing — proving how our technology reduces damaging mechanisms like lithium plating while delivering faster, healthier, more reliable charging.” — Jeff Granato, CEO of Iontra

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Iontra Inc, a leader in advanced battery-charging technology, today announced positive results from its Cell Catalog program using Iontra Charge Control on lithium-ion cells supplied by Lishen Battery, one of China's first and largest lithium-ion battery R&D and manufacturing companies. The collaboration adds momentum to Iontra’s growing Cell Catalog database and highlights the potential of electrodynamic charging to help consumer electronics brands deliver faster, safer, and longer-lasting experiences across power banks, smartphones, robot mops, vacuums, e-bikes, and other high-volume products.As part of its ongoing Cell Catalog program, Iontra is evaluating how its patented sensing and charge-control technologies can improve charge speed, cycle life, thermal behavior, and usable capacity in Lishen’s mass-produced pouch and cylindrical cells. Early post-cycling analysis points to encouraging improvements in indicators linked with healthier battery performance, including reduced lithium plating, less lithium inventory loss, lower swelling, lower peak charging temperatures, slower voltage rise, and improved capacity retention compared to existing charging protocols.Iontra’s Cell Catalog effort benchmarks commonly used lithium-ion battery cells, comparing standard charging with Iontra charging to help customers identify smarter, data-backed charge profiles for real-world products. Lishen is one of several top-20 cell manufacturers participating in this effort, helping Iontra broaden its dataset and demonstrate improved charging performance on cells commonly used by household names such as Apple, Samsung, Anker, Lenovo, TCL, Xiaomi, Bosch, Motorola, and others.“Our expanding Cell Catalog helps customers discover how Iontra can improve battery performance in upcoming product releases, backed by lab-grade reports showing measurable gains in safety, charge speed, and cycle life," said Jeff Granato, CEO of Iontra. "We thank Lishen for making their cells available for testing — proving how our technology reduces damaging mechanisms like lithium plating while delivering faster, healthier, more reliable charging.”As lithium-ion batteries power more of daily life, brands and consumers are looking for charging solutions that are not only faster, but also smarter, more durable, and more reliable. Iontra’s approach is designed to address those needs at the source by using electrodynamics-informed control to promote a healthier charge, reduce stress on cells, and improve long-term performance.In recent testing on Lishen cells, Iontra observed up to 4°C lower peak charging temperatures at equivalent charge rates, improved capacity retention after extended cycling, and faster charging to partial state-of-charge targets compared to standard charge profiles. These results reinforce Iontra’s broader finding that safety, speed, and longevity do not have to be trade-offs when charging is precisely controlled.Iontra will continue expanding its Cell Catalog program to support OEMs and battery partners with data-driven charging optimization, reference profiles, engineering support, and easy-to-integrate sensing and charge-control solutions as next-generation products move toward commercialization.About IontraFounded in 2013, Iontra is a Colorado-based fabless semiconductor and software company that improves charge speed, cycle life, capacity utilization, cold-weather charging, and safety for lithium-ion batteries. Iontra has offices in Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; and Bengaluru, India. Learn more at iontra.com About LishenTianjin Lishen Battery Joint-Stock Co., Ltd. is a global manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries for consumer electronics, electric vehicles, and energy storage, with products used by leading brands worldwide.

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