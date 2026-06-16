The Guardian Group, LLC announces Board-Certified Psychiatrist: Jamison Bradshaw, DO, QME

Dr. Bradshaw has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exam locations in California in the specialty of Psychiatry.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jamison Bradshaw, DO is a board certified psychiatrist who brings clinical expertise in general adult psychiatry, including the evaluation and treatment of psychotic disorders, mood disorders, PTSD, and complex psychiatric conditions, with additional focus on gender-affirming mental health care, inpatient psychiatric management, and community-based psychiatric services, to his role as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr. Bradshaw’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:● Concise Reporting● Fair and Objective Analysis● Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation● Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based● Timely Classification of MMIHe has registered QME exam location with The Guardian Group in the following locations:● Pomona● Moorpark● Yuba City● South Los Angeles● Perris● Citrus Height● Colton● Paramount● Porterville● Downtown Los AngelesDr. Jamison Bradshaw is a board‑certified psychiatrist with academic, clinical, and leadership experience in diverse behavioral health settings. He completed his Psychiatry Residency at the University of Massachusetts Medical School–Baystate in Springfield, Massachusetts, where he trained across inpatient, outpatient, and consult‑liaison psychiatry. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Rowan University School of Osteopathic Medicine in New Jersey and a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.Dr. Bradshaw has played a significant role in psychiatric education as a frequent lecturer and clinical instructor, teaching residents and medical students on topics including psychosis, mood disorders, PTSD, and gender-informed psychiatric care. He has also served on multiple institutional committees focused on residency program improvement, quality enhancement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. In addition, he has presented at local and national forums, contributing scholarly work and case-based discussions in academic psychiatry.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.