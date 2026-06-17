AI-powered Real Estate Investing: Homesage.ai Finds Deals in Seconds

Homesage.ai showcases its AI-powered real estate investing platform that helps investors find high-potential property deals in seconds.

New AI tools help investors and agents surface real estate investment opportunities and analyze properties in seconds,supporting faster,more confident decisions

Speed and accuracy are now decisive advantages in real estate investing,” — Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.ai.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Homesage.ai today announced an expanded set of AI-powered tools that help real estate investors and agents identify investment opportunities and analyze properties in seconds. By combining machine learning with large-scale property data, the platform surfaces potential deals, estimates returns, and consolidates the data points investors need to act quickly.

Real estate investing increasingly depends on timely, data-driven insight as market conditions shift rapidly and competition for profitable properties intensifies. Investors who can evaluate opportunities faster are better positioned to secure deals before they disappear.

Traditional property analysis often requires pulling data from multiple platforms, waiting on delayed feeds, and building manual spreadsheets — a process that slows decision-making and can cause investors to miss viable opportunities.

“Speed and accuracy are now decisive advantages in real estate investing,” said Blaze Dimov, CEO and Founder of Homesage.ai. “Our AI models bring investment-grade property analysis directly to smaller investors and agents, helping them spot opportunities and act with greater confidence in a competitive market.”

The Homesage.ai platform brings together several core capabilities aimed at simplifying property evaluation and deal discovery:

1- AI deal scoring that evaluates key investment metrics, including estimated current value, After-repair value (ARV), flip ROI, long-term rental potential, Airbnb potential, and renovation estimates.

2- A real estate deal finder that highlights properties with strong investment potential based on customizable criteria.

3- Instant property reports that consolidate data points such as pricing trends, neighborhood insights, and comparable sales.

4- Home value estimator tools that provide quick, data-backed valuation ranges for residential properties.

5- Unique property insights that can be easily omitted with classic due diligence

The platform leverages Homesage.ai’s existing data infrastructure, which processes millions of property records across the United States. By combining machine learning models with large-scale property datasets, Homesage.ai delivers insights in a format designed for quick interpretation across web, mobile, and API.

The AI investing tools are available across Homesage.ai’s product ecosystem, including its web-based platform, the DealFinder mobile app, and its real estate APIs. Users can sync saved properties, reports, and search preferences across devices, ensuring continuity between desktop and mobile workflows.

For more information about Homesage.ai’s AI-powered investing tools, visit:

https://homesage.ai/

https://homesage.ai/resources/dealfinder-mobile-app/

About Homesage.ai

Homesage.ai is a DC-based PropTech company that leverages advanced AI to analyze and present exclusive insights on thousands of Off-market and MLS listings daily, as well as 155+ million residential properties in the U.S., empowering real estate professionals and their clients to identify the most lucrative investment opportunities in the market. The platform serves investors, realtors, lenders, contractors, IT developers, PropTech companies, and insurance providers through a comprehensive suite of AI-powered investment analysis tools, property reports, and API solutions.

For more information, visit Homesage.ai or contact the team at contact@homesage.ai.

Real Estate Investing App That Analyzes Any Deal in Seconds | DealFinder

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