Marysville Junk Removal Services S&J Junk Hauling & Removal Outlines June 2026 Snohomish County Disposal Costs

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S&J Junk Hauling & Removal outlines Snohomish County transfer station fee increases, unsecured load penalties, and June 2026 Marysville seller cleanout demand.

The January fee jump catches people who planned a few trailer trips to clear a house before listing.” — Steven Wheeler, Owner of S & J Junk Hauling & Removal, LLC

MARYSVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snohomish County's first solid waste fee increase since 2009 is hitting Marysville homeowners who planned DIY dump runs before listing a house this spring. S & J Junk Hauling & Removal, LLC , a Marysville junk removal company, outlined how January 2026 transfer station rates and tighter buyer comparisons are changing what sellers spend on garage cleanouts, estate contents, and bulky item haul-away across Snohomish County.The Snohomish County Council approved the new schedule through Motion 25-207 and Ordinance 25-027. Effective January 1, 2026, the minimum self-haul fee at county transfer stations rose from $20 to $30 for loads up to 360 pounds. The per-ton rate for self-haul solid waste at transfer stations climbed from $105 to $160.Drop box sites now charge $30 per cubic yard, up from $20, with the same $30 minimum for the first cubic yard. County public works spokesman Matt Phelps told the Snohomish County Tribune the solid waste division had used Cathcart Way landfill property sales to supplement operations while customer rates stayed flat for 16 years. Cathcart South is now Cathcart Crossing. Cathcart West is slated for the Eastview Village housing project.Unsecured load penalties also jumped. Vehicles under 8,000 pounds face a $20 fee, up from $5. Heavier vehicles pay $25, up from $10. Snohomish County requires tarps, tiedowns, or other restraints before entering a transfer station or drop box. A pickup run with loose furniture or mattresses can add that charge on top of the higher minimum dump fee. Hard-to-handle waste now costs $250 per ton, up from $200.Marysville resale data from June 2026 shows why cleanouts matter for sellers. NWMLS figures analyzed by local agent Brandice Raybourn show homes under $750,000 still move quickly in Marysville, while townhomes and listings above $950,000 face longer timelines. Snohomish County-wide, June 2026 resale inventory stood at 3.0 months, up from tighter levels a year earlier, according to The Madrona Group.County listings averaged about 10 showings before going pending. Sellers who leave garage clutter, old appliances, or bulky junk in place compete against cleaner homes at similar price points in Everett, Lynnwood, and Lake Stevens.Snohomish County's Environmental Cleanup Team removed nearly 650 tons of debris from 281 illegal dump sites in 2025, plus nearly 300 abandoned vehicles, RVs, and boats from unincorporated county locations. Illegal dumping on private property can trigger Snohomish County Health Department inspections within seven days of a complaint. Junkyard conditions may draw notices of violation. Snohomish County Code allows litter cleanup restitution starting at $50 per cubic foot for illegal dumps larger than one cubic foot.Licensed junk haulers can sort recyclables, which remain free at county facilities, and route donated furniture before paying transfer station rates. S&J handles residential garage and yard cleanouts, eviction cleanouts, mattress and appliance removal, hot tub teardown, construction debris, and commercial junk removal from its Marysville office at 13221 30th Ave NW. Same-day service is available when scheduling allows. Upfront pricing starts at a $90 minimum, with online booking and a $10 discount on jobs booked through the quote form."The January fee jump catches people who planned a few trailer trips to clear a house before listing," said Steven Wheeler, owner of S & J Junk Hauling & Removal, LLC. "Combine that with buyers comparing more homes in Marysville and Everett, and a same-day cleanout often costs less than multiple dump runs plus unsecured load fees."Property owners in Marysville, Everett, Lynnwood, and Snohomish County can request a quote by phone at (425) 422-9042. Location and hours are on the S&J Junk Hauling Maps listing . Service details for Marysville jobs are on the S&J Junk Hauling's Marysville junk removal page

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