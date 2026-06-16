CAFÉ OASIS OPENS IN DOWNTOWN SANTA ANA AS COMMUNITY CAFÉ AND SOCIAL IMPACT HUB

A vibrant mural installation takes shape inside Café OASIS in Downtown Santa Ana, reflecting the café's commitment to creativity, culture, and community connection.

OASIS Center International Launches New Space Focused on Arts Education, Workforce Development, and Community Engagement

Café OASIS brings that vision to life by creating a space where workforce development, arts education and mentorship can open new doors for youth and families in Santa Ana.” — Joanna Diaz Soffer (Director, Government and External Affairs at T-Mobile)

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OASIS Center International proudly announces the grand opening of Café OASIS, a community-centered café and social impact hub in Downtown Santa Ana. Officially opening on June 29, 2026, Café OASIS represents a major milestone in the organization’s mission to expand arts education, economic empowerment, workforce development, and community engagement opportunities for underserved communities.Located at 305 W. 4th Street, Café OASIS was intentionally developed as more than a traditional coffee shop. Designed as a welcoming gathering space for connection, creativity, and opportunity, the café combines mission-driven programming with a sustainable social enterprise model that advances community impact and long-term neighborhood investment. Through Café OASIS, OASIS Center International will offer arts education initiatives, financial literacy and first-time homebuyer workshops, workforce readiness certification programs for opportunity youth, mentorship opportunities, and community-centered gatherings that foster leadership, collaboration, and civic engagement. The café’s workforce development initiative includes a structured certification program focused on job readiness, career pathway development, customer service training, and hands-on café operations experience for opportunity youth.“Café OASIS was born from a belief that communities flourish when people are seen, valued, and given the opportunity to grow,” said Jin Sung, CEO and Founder of OASIS Center International. “This is more than a café—it is a place where creativity is nurtured, lives are restored, and future leaders are developed. We hope Café OASIS becomes a beacon of hope, belonging, and transformation for generations to come.” Located within Downtown Santa Ana’s growing arts and cultural corridor, Café OASIS aims to contribute to the area’s continued momentum around creativity, entrepreneurship, community development, and economic opportunity. Café OASIS is launching with the support of several mission-aligned corporate and community partners committed to strengthening underserved communities and expanding economic opportunity. T-Mobile, Columbia Bank, Mechanics Bank, Citizens Business Bank, Banc of California, and Flagstar Bank have provided financial support toward the vision and launch of Café OASIS. Their partnership reflects a shared commitment to community development, workforce empowerment, and long-term neighborhood impact.“At T-Mobile, we believe stronger communities are built through access, opportunity and bold local ideas,” said Joanna Diaz Soffer, Director, Government and External Affairs at T-Mobile. “Café OASIS brings that vision to life by creating a space where workforce development, arts education and mentorship can open new doors for youth and families in Santa Ana.”Café OASIS was also made possible through the generous support and pro bono contributions of mission-aligned partners across the legal, design, construction, creative, and higher education sectors. Latham & Watkins, Rutan & Tucker, SNELL & WILMER, Public Law Center, S & A Management, LPA Design Studios, Clune Construction, Casanova//McCann, Hult International Business School, and California State University, Fullerton have each contributed expertise, leadership, and strategic support toward the development and launch of Café OASIS. We are also grateful to the many additional community, educational, and strategic partners whose support has helped shape the vision and long-term development of Café OASIS.The Café OASIS Grand Opening, Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony, and Official Launch Celebration will take place on Monday, June 29, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at 305 W. 4th Street, Santa Ana, California 92701. Media interviews, photography opportunities, and additional press materials will be available upon request.About OASIS Center InternationalFounded in 2012, OASIS Center International is a California-based nonprofit organization committed to empowering underserved communities through arts education, workforce development, mentorship, economic empowerment, and community engagement initiatives. Through strategic partnerships and place-based programming, the organization serves youth, families, and communities across multiple California counties.For media inquiries, partnership opportunities, or event information, please contact:

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