Former NFL Player Enters DRC Presidential Race, Warns Congo's Crisis Could Derail Trump's Minerals Strategy

Patrice Majondo Mwamba, former NFL player and founder of Our Congo Our Pride, declares his candidacy for President of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 2028 election.

Majondo Mwamba warns weak leadership and constitutional instability could hand China a decisive edge over minerals vital to U.S. security

Congo can't ask the United States or anyone to trust our agreements while our own leaders attempt to change the rules to remain in power. Strategic credibility begins with constitutional credibility.” — Patrice Majondo-Mwamba

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Majondo Mwamba says weak leadership and constitutional instability could hand China a decisive advantage over critical minerals vital to U.S. national securityPatrice Majondo Mwamba, a former National Football League player, Texas Tech University alumnus, former presidential candidate in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa President of the Africa USA Business Council , and founder of Our Congo Our Pride , today declared his candidacy for President of the Democratic Republic of Congo in the 2028 election.Majondo Mwamba, who previously ran for president in the 2023 DRC election, said he is returning to the race not only as a political leader but as a concerned Congolese citizen who believes the country is approaching a constitutional, security, humanitarian, and strategic breaking point.Congo today faces renewed Ebola pressure, continued fighting in the east, deep national division, stalled political dialogue, rising political violence, growing concern over potential constitutional change, and uncertainty surrounding the 2028 election. At the same time, China continues to hold significant leverage over minerals that the United States considers important to its national security, technology, energy, and defense interests."My decision to enter this race comes from grave concern for my country," said Majondo Mwamba. "I ran for president in 2023, and I have continued watching, listening, traveling, and engaging with Congolese citizens and leaders across the country and the region. Today, Congo is more divided, our people are less secure, the dialogue has stalled, political violence is rising, and confidence in our constitutional future is being weakened."Majondo Mwamba said he believes the risk to the U.S.-DRC relationship comes not from President Trump's strategy toward Congo, but from the possibility that Congo's current political crisis and lack of stable leadership could prevent that strategy from succeeding."President Trump recognized what too many leaders had ignored," said Majondo Mwamba. "Peace in Congo, secure access to critical minerals, and reducing China's control over strategic supply chains are matters of United States national security. That was the logic of the proposal I helped initiate. But agreements do not implement themselves. A divided Congo, stalled dialogue, political violence, weak institutions, and continued insecurity could undermine this opportunity."Majondo Mwamba's connection to the U.S.-Congo minerals strategy predates the final government agreements. As Africa President of the Africa USA Business Council, he worked alongside Dr. Aaron Poynton and other partners to initiate and advance a minerals and security proposal connecting United States access to Congo's critical resources with peace, security cooperation, infrastructure, transparent investment, regional stability, and reduced dependence on China. That proposal helped establish the strategic logic that later evolved through diplomatic engagement into the Washington agreements and the United States and DRC Strategic Partnership Agreement.Majondo Mwamba is calling on President Trump and the United States government to remain fully engaged in Congo. He said efforts to alter the Constitution, the possibility of a third presidential term, rising political violence, and uncertainty over the 2028 election timing are, in his view, creating instability at a moment when Congo must demonstrate reliability to the United States and the international community."The Constitution belongs to the Congolese people, not to one man and not to one political class," said Majondo Mwamba. "Congo cannot ask the United States and the world to trust our agreements while there are efforts underway to change the rules in order to remain in power. Strategic credibility begins with constitutional credibility.""The United States has a credible ally in Congo," said Majondo Mwamba. "I understand Congo because it is my country. I understand the United States because it shaped my life. I understand the region because I have worked across Africa for more than a decade at the highest levels of decision making. I am ready to lead Congo into a partnership that protects the interests of both nations."About Our Congo Our PrideOur Congo Our Pride is a political and civic movement founded by Patrice Majondo Mwamba dedicated to constitutional democracy, national unity, security, and responsible development in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.