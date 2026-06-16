State Board of Education to meet on Thursday

The Iowa State Board of Education will hold its regular meeting on Thursday, June 18, at the Iowa Department of Education, Grimes State Office Building, State Board Room (second floor), 400 E. 14th Street, Des Moines. The meeting is scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 3:20 p.m. and will be held in person.

Members of the public may join the meeting in person at the Grimes State Office Building or remotely through video conferencing or by telephone. In-person seating is limited. Instructions for joining remotely are available in the meeting agenda.