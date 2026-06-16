GovPilot Announces State-wide Local Permitting and Licensing Portal for New Jersey

New portal will simplify access to local government and strengthen civic engagement across New Jersey

BRICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GovPilot, New Jersey's leading government technology company, today announced the Unified Local Permitting and Licensing Portal for New Jersey. Launching before the end of summer 2026, the portal will give contractors, businesses and individuals one place to handle every permit and license across all 500+ GovPilot customers with a single login.The state has 564 municipalities, and today each one runs permitting and licensing on its own. For the contractors, architects, real estate professionals, and small businesses that work across multiple jurisdictions, that means multiple logins, duplicate paperwork, no single view of active applications, and stalled approvals when a question goes unanswered. For the average person, there is no single place to check on a permit, renew a license or find out what their local government offers.Governor Mikie Sherrill has made faster, more predictable permitting and licensing a priority for New Jersey at the state level. GovPilot's portal works at the local level, putting that vision into practice in the towns, cities and counties where people and businesses get things done every day. GovPilot's platform already runs in roughly 90% of the state’s local governments, and no other company has the reach, the relationships or the data to build this at scale. For individuals and small businesses, that means faster approvals, fewer trips and clearer answers."Every local government runs its own unique processes. You can't build a statewide portal without understanding how each of those workflows actually operates. We have that knowledge. No one else does. As a result, we feel it's our obligation to New Jersey to provide this new portal," said Javier Muniz, CEO of GovPilot.The portal will also use artificial intelligence to make applications faster and easier for everyone who uses it. When an applicant uploads a supporting document, the portal reads it and fills in the form fields automatically. Applicants skip manual data entry and move straight to review and submission. Local governments benefit too: fewer incomplete applications mean less back-and-forth and faster processing times.GovPilot is working with a group of founding partners, local governments helping shape how the portal looks and works before it goes live. Any New Jersey local government interested in joining can contact GovPilot directly.About GovPilotGovPilot is a GovTech leader specializing in licensing, permitting, code enforcement, GIS-enabled asset management, and local government website solutions. With a modern, cloud-based platform and decades of public sector experience, GovPilot helps local governments modernize operations and deliver better digital services to their communities. For more information, visit www.govpilot.com

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