Shanghai Ballet brings Swan Lake to the “36th Macao Arts Festival” sharing the magic of this classic ballet in the press meeting

MACAU, June 16 - Organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), the “36th Macao Arts Festival” presents the classic ballet Swan Lake by the Shanghai Ballet this week. A press meeting was held on the morning of June 16 at the Macao Cultural Centre, in which the main cast members met with the media to introduce the highlights of the show and exchange ideas on character interpretation, stage presentation and the rehearsal process, among others. The Director of the Shanghai Ballet, Ji Pingping; the Artistic Director Xin Lili; and principal dancers Qi Binxue, Tu Hanbin, Xu Jingkun and Feng Zichun attended the press meeting.

With the captivating music composed by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky and an elegant choreography, Swan Lake has endured as a timeless classic in the ballet repertoire. The work explores the contrast and conflict between Princess Odette and the Black Swan, Odile. Interpreted by the Shanghai Ballet and choreographed by Derek Deane, this adaption features exquisite stage and costume design, as well as an enhanced corps de ballet, creating layered and stunning stage effects. Known for its eclectic, elegant and refined artistic style, the Shanghai Ballet will present this well-known classic work in a performance that combines visual tension and emotional depth. The ballet Swan Lake will be staged on 19 and 20 June, at 8pm, at the Macao Cultural Centre Grand Auditorium, showing the enduring charm of a ballet masterpiece.

In addition, two local productions will be presented on 20 and 21 June, including The Old House of Orchid by the Dirks Theatre Arts Association and The Night of Zheng Guanying – Environmental Dance Theatre by the Hou Kong Dance Group. A 30% discount will be offered on ticket purchase when purchasing tickets for two performances of the abovementioned local programmes. Tickets for all programmes are on sale through the Enjoy Macao Ticketing. 24-hour ticketing hotline: 2840 0555 (Macao); online ticket reservation is available at ticketing.enjoymacao.mo. For more information about the programmes, outreach activities, ticket purchase, discounts and the Enjoy Macao Ticketing outlets, please visit the Festival’s website (www.icm.gov.mo/fam), follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao Arts Festival”), or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao”.