Macao University of Tourism and NOVA University Lisbon Sign MoU to Promote Cooperation in Culture and Tourism Education between Macao and Portugal

MACAU, June 16 - To deepen exchanges and cooperation between Macao and Portugal and drive the high-quality development of the Sino-Lusophone platform, Dr. Fanny Vong, Rector of Macao University of Tourism (UTM), and Prof. Paulo Pereira, Rector of NOVA University Lisbon (NOVA), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on behalf of their respective universities at the opening ceremony of the Fourth Forum of University Rectors from China and Portuguese-speaking Countries on 15 June. The two universities will engage in practical cooperation including talent cultivation, academic research, faculty and student exchanges. Through these efforts, both parties aim to promote the development of culture and tourism education between Macao and Portugal.

On 16 June, Rector Paulo Pereira led a delegation to visit UTM and held in-depth discussions on future cooperation. As one of Portugal’s most prestigious public comprehensive universities, NOVA enjoys a distinguished international reputation, offering a diverse range of programmes covering business and economics, science and technology, humanities, social sciences and other disciplines. The incorporation of the Estoril Higher Institute for Tourism and Hotel Studies (ESHTE) has further bolstered NOVA’s expertise in tourism and hospitality education.

Rector Paulo Pereira stated that this partnership will further consolidate the university’s foundation and influence across Asia and the tourism sector, marking a major milestone in its international development. Endowed with unique Sino-Portuguese historical and cultural heritage as well as geographical advantages, Macao acts as an important bridge for bilateral academic exchanges. As a leading university worldwide in tourism and hospitality education, UTM serves as a core hub for cooperation in culture and tourism education between China and Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs). The collaboration between the two universities will forge a robust academic and cultural bridge between China and PSCs, enabling quality educational resources from Portugal to integrate into the Asian market.

Rector Fanny Vong noted that this collaboration marks an important step in UTM’s ongoing efforts to promote internationalisation and expand educational partnerships with PSCs. The partnership not only creates a high-quality exchange platform for faculty and students, but also boosts the integrated development of culture and tourism education between Macao, the Greater Bay Area and Portugal. Leveraging this cooperation, UTM will further deepen research and teaching collaboration and jointly nurture tourism and hospitality professionals with a global vision, in a bid to support the internationalisation and high-quality development of Macao’s culture and tourism industries.

During the visit, the NOVA delegation toured UTM’s teaching facilities and campus environment. They spoke highly of UTM’s educational philosophy and achievements and conveyed strong confidence in the long-term collaboration between the two universities as well as the development of culture and tourism education between Macao and Portugal.

The NOVA delegation also included: Ana Mendes Godinho, Strategic Director, former Minister of Labour, Solidarity and Social Security, and former Secretary of State for Tourism; Inês Perez, Chief Operations Officer; and Paula Francisco, lecturer from ESHTE.