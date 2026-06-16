The Guardian Group, LLC announces Board-Certified Psychiatrist: Samuel Fesenmeier, DO, QME

Dr. Fesenmeier has joined The Guardian Group as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME) with exam locations in California in the specialty of Psychiatry.

SANTA ANA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Samuel Fesenmeier, DO is a board-certified psychiatrist with extensive clinical expertise in general psychiatry, military and operational behavioral health, substance use disorders, and complex psychiatric care. His experience includes trauma-informed care, brain stimulation therapies, and leadership in multidisciplinary and military healthcare settings. He brings this breadth of expertise to his role as a Qualified Medical Evaluator (QME).As a member of The Guardian Group , Dr. Fesenmeier’s QME Evaluation and Report process will be focused on the following:● Concise Reporting● Fair and Objective Analysis● Explanatory in the areas of Apportionment and Causation● Conclusions that are Medical Evidence Based● Timely Classification of MMIHe has registered QME exam location with The Guardian Group in the following locations:● Los Angeles● Downey● San Pedro● Pomona● Mojave● Chino Hills● Stockton● San Diego● Paramount● SacramentoDr. Fesenmeier completed his Psychiatry Residency at Tripler Army Medical Center in Hawaii, training across inpatient, outpatient, and specialty military behavioral health services. He earned his Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from Marian University College of Osteopathic Medicine in Indiana and graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Dayton in Ohio with a Bachelor of Science in Pre‑Medicine. He has additional training in tactical combat casualty care, advanced trauma life support, and brain stimulation techniques, and has contributed to healthcare system implementation, medical education, and leadership development within the U.S. Army Medical Corps.Dr. Fesenmeier has several publications in peer‑reviewed journals, including research on rare central nervous system infections and innovative approaches to DNA analysis. He is an active member of the American Psychiatric Association and a Diplomate of the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. His expertise spans addiction psychiatry, trauma‑informed care, and multidisciplinary behavioral health systems, with a strong focus on improving care delivery in complex psychiatric settings.The Guardian Group is a leader in Qualified Medical Evaluations and SIBTF cases in the State of California and the evaluator of choice for attorneys, claims adjusters and injured workers who seek a just and timely resolution.

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