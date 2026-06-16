Marysville Demolition Contractor PNW Demolition Outlines June 2026 Snohomish County Retail Site Teardown Rules

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PNW Demolition details Everett commercial demolition permits as D.R. Horton's Rowan Park plan, the Fred Meyer fuel-station UST removal.

The Fred Meyer fuel demo and the Walmart site show owners lining up multiple agencies, not just a building permit.” — Steven Wheeler, Owner of PNW Demolition

MARYSVILLE, WA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Snohomish County is seeing a wave of commercial teardowns aimed at housing, and property owners who plan summer demolition need more than a wrecking ball. The Fred Meyer grocery at 8530 Evergreen Way in Everett closed October 18, 2025. City of Everett project REVII25-019 calls for demolishing the adjacent fuel station, removing a 4,150-square-foot canopy, a 160-square-foot kiosk, and two underground storage tanks holding up to 36,000 gallons of fuel under a Department of Ecology permit.Three miles north on Highway 99, D.R. Horton's Rowan Park proposal would demolish a vacant 147,000-square-foot Walmart and 715 parking stalls to build 248 homes. The city placed the plan on correction hold May 13, 2026 after requesting additional information. PNW Demolition , a Marysville contractor, outlined the permit and debris rules owners face on similar retail conversions in Everett, Marysville, Edmonds, and unincorporated Snohomish County.In Marysville, the Housing Authority of Snohomish County held a June 9, 2026 groundbreaking for Leonard Crossing, a more-than-$40 million affordable housing project on Cedar Avenue. The four-acre site formerly held a Marysville Fire administration building and a drive-thru coffee stand, cleared ahead of 124 new units planned for 2028. Marysville's population is projected to grow about 27,500 residents, or 41 percent, over the next two decades, adding pressure to redevelop underused commercial parcels.Commercial demolition in Everett starts with a city demolition permit through Permit Services at 3200 Cedar Street. Applicants must submit a site plan showing structures to be removed. Puget Sound Clean Air Agency requires an Asbestos/Demolition Notification and AHERA-certified inspection for buildings with more than 120 square feet of roof area, with a minimum ten-day waiting period before teardown. Projects near a sidewalk or right-of-way need a pedestrian protection plan.Fuel-station work like the Fred Meyer site also requires Ecology tank permits and coordination with Underground Storage Tank rules before slabs and piping come out.Snohomish County Code 7.35.125 requires construction and demolition debris generated in the county to be disposed of at Snohomish County solid waste facilities. State law limits commercial hauling of non-recyclable waste to Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission certificated haulers, municipal contract haulers, or demolition contractors hauling debris from their own projects.Recycling can leave the county, but garbage from a retail teardown cannot. Snohomish County Code 30.53A.298 prohibits burning construction or demolition debris in any outdoor fire at all times, even when no county fire-safety burn ban is in effect. As of mid-June 2026, Snohomish County listed no fire-safety burn ban, but owners must still call the burn ban hotline at 425-388-3508 before any yard debris fire.Since January 1, 2026, Washington 811 requires positive locate responses from all utility operators before excavation to remove footings, underground tanks, or fuel lines. PNW Demolition schedules locates, coordinates demolition permits, asbestos notifications, and full debris removal from its Marysville office at 13221 30th Ave NW. The company handles exterior and interior demolition, selective teardown, land clearing, and commercial site clearing under Washington license PNWDED*810MW."The Fred Meyer fuel demo and the Walmart site show owners lining up multiple agencies, not just a building permit," said Steven Wheeler, owner of PNW Demolition. "Retail parcels come with tanks, asbestos notices, and county haul rules that residential garage jobs rarely hit."Property owners in Snohomish, Skagit, and North King Counties can request a free onsite estimate by phone at (425) 422-9042. Location and hours are on the PNW Demolition Google Maps listing . You can find PNW Demolition's commercial demo services on this page.

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