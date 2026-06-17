Avalo’s first Independent Life Cycle Assessment Confirms Low-Carbon Cotton Program Delivers Measurable Sustainability

Avalo's first LCA Results fro Indigo Ag

Cradle-to-gate LCA validates reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, water use, and agricultural inputs across Avalo's climate-adapted cotton

These results give our farmers, our partners and customers independent, rigorous confirmation that Avalo delivers on our core promise,” — Tricia Carey, Chief Commercial Officer at Avalo

DURHAM, NC, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avalo , an agricultural biotechnology company using computational breeding to develop climate-resilient crops, today announced that an independent cradle-to-gate Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) has confirmed the sustainability performance of its flagship cotton program. The analysis, conducted by Indigo Ag , validated significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption, and agricultural inputs compared to conventional cotton — substantiating claims central to Avalo's value proposition for farmers and supply chain partners.Cotton is among the most resource-intensive crops in global agriculture. Avalo's approach, using AI-powered genomic selection to select genetics that are optimized for low-input cultivation reduces the environmental burden of cultivation, without sacrificing yield or profitability."These results give our farmers, our partners and customers independent, rigorous confirmation that Avalo delivers on our core promise," said Tricia Carey, Chief Commercial Officer at Avalo. "The LCA isn't just validation — it's a foundation for more transparent, accountable supply chains."Key findings from the LCA include:- Reduced GHG by 47%: Avalo cotton varieties demonstrated lower lifecycle carbon emissions compared to conventional baselines, stemming largely from a reduction in synthetic fertilizer.- 71% decrease in synthetic fertilizers: Program farmers far exceeded the program requirement of applying less than 30 pounds of nitrogen per acre; only 5 program fields had any nitrogen.- 100% reduction in water (Zero Irrigation): The assessment confirmed the near complete reduction in water consumption per unit of cotton produced, a critical metric in water-stressed growing regions like the Texas High-Plains which sits above the rapidly drying Ogallala Aquifer.The project developed a custom cradle-to-gin gate emissions factor for cotton produced across Avalo’s acreage in the Texas High Plains — an analysis that quantifies greenhouse gas emissions and related impacts in accordance with the Greenhouse Gas Protocol’s Land Sector and Removals Standard. It includes all emissions generated during cotton production through ginning.“Avalo is exactly the kind of company that moves the needle in agricultural systems transformation,” says Leigh Cooper Swisher from Indigo Ag. “Their commitment to science, precision, and thoughtful farmer engagement set this collaboration apart from day one and the results speak to what's possible when innovation meets accountability. We're proud to have contributed the cradle-to-gate lifecycle assessment underpinning this work for the cotton industry."2025 was Avalo’s first commercial season growing Cotton. In 2026, Avalo is expanding their acres by 6X, with all their first-year farm partners returning to the program and many additional acres – a strong signal of farmer buy-in to the program.This announcement comes as demand for verified sustainable cotton continues to grow across apparel, textile, and consumer goods. Avalo's LCA-backed data is designed to support sourcing decisions, sustainability reporting, and industry certification processes for its commercial partners.Furthermore, as geopolitical dynamics continue to increase the price of fertilizer (a petroleum product), many companies who rely on agricultural ingredients are looking to source low-input products in order to avoid cost increases and supply-chain disruption.For more information about Avalo and its cotton program, visit www.avalo.ai/cotton To request the full report, contact Tricia Carey at t.carey@avalo.ai

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