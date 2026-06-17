Annonce des lauréats 2026 du Prix Choix du Consommateur de Gatineau
EINPresswire.com/ -- Le Prix Choix du Consommateur est fier d’annoncer les lauréats 2026 à Gatineau. Ces entreprises ont été minutieusement sélectionnées grâce à une étude de marché indépendante, reflétant leur engagement envers l’excellence et un service inégalé dans leur communauté. Le Prix Choix du Consommateur célèbre celles et ceux qui établissent constamment la référence en matière de qualité et de satisfaction de la clientèle. Félicitations aux lauréats 2026 du Prix Choix du Consommateur de Gatineau!
LAURÉATS DE GATINEAU
ABATTAGE BIO-MEC
Abattage et Émondage
www.abattagebiomec.com
CENTRE ESTHÉTIQUE KARINE BONICALZI
Centre Esthétique
www.esthetiquekb.com
CLÔTURES DKA
Spécialiste des Clôtures
www.cloturesdka.ca
CP DU SOMMET
Entrepreneur Général
www.cpdusommet.com
DÉMÉNAGEMENT ANDRÉ BÉLAIR
Services de Déménagement
www.andrebelair.com
ÉQUIPE VYNCENT LEDOUX
Courtier Immobilier Résidentiel
www.vyncentledoux.com
GESTION IMMOBILIÈRE METROPOLIS
Gestion Immobilière
www.gestionmetropolis.ca
INSPECTECH OUTAOUAIS
Inspection Résidentielle
www.inspectechoutaouais.com
LABORATOIRE VISUEL
Opticien et Optométriste
www.laboratoirevisuel.ca
Médispa Victoria Park
Medispa
www.vicpark.com/fr/cliniques/gatineau/
OM YOGA + PILATES
Studio de Yoga et Pilates
www.omyogapilates.ca
PAVAGE ABL
Entrepreneur en Pavage et Scellant
www.pavage-abl.com
PRO 4 SAISONS
Déneigement
www.pro4saisons.com
SERVICE-TECH PLOMBERIE
Entrepreneur en Plomberie
www.servicetechplomberie.ca
SOUHIR PHOTOGRAPHY
Photographe Commercial et Corporatif
www.souhirphotography.com
THERMO-MAÎTRE
Chauffage et Climatisation
www.thermo-maitre.com/fr
TOITURES BOULET
Couvreur Résidentiel
www.toituresboulet.com
Découvrez les lauréats du Prix Choix du Consommateur 2026 de Gatineau ici.
Prix Choix des Consommateurs
Le Prix Choix du Consommateur reconnaît et promeut l'excellence des entreprises en Amérique du Nord depuis 1987. Son processus de sélection rigoureux garantit que seuls les prestataires de services les plus exceptionnels dans chaque catégorie obtiennent cette distinction prestigieuse. Visitez www.ccaward.com/fr/ pour en savoir plus.
1670 Bayview Avenue – Suite 402
Toronto, Ontario M4G 3C2
Sumi Saleh
LAURÉATS DE GATINEAU
ABATTAGE BIO-MEC
Abattage et Émondage
www.abattagebiomec.com
CENTRE ESTHÉTIQUE KARINE BONICALZI
Centre Esthétique
www.esthetiquekb.com
CLÔTURES DKA
Spécialiste des Clôtures
www.cloturesdka.ca
CP DU SOMMET
Entrepreneur Général
www.cpdusommet.com
DÉMÉNAGEMENT ANDRÉ BÉLAIR
Services de Déménagement
www.andrebelair.com
ÉQUIPE VYNCENT LEDOUX
Courtier Immobilier Résidentiel
www.vyncentledoux.com
GESTION IMMOBILIÈRE METROPOLIS
Gestion Immobilière
www.gestionmetropolis.ca
INSPECTECH OUTAOUAIS
Inspection Résidentielle
www.inspectechoutaouais.com
LABORATOIRE VISUEL
Opticien et Optométriste
www.laboratoirevisuel.ca
Médispa Victoria Park
Medispa
www.vicpark.com/fr/cliniques/gatineau/
OM YOGA + PILATES
Studio de Yoga et Pilates
www.omyogapilates.ca
PAVAGE ABL
Entrepreneur en Pavage et Scellant
www.pavage-abl.com
PRO 4 SAISONS
Déneigement
www.pro4saisons.com
SERVICE-TECH PLOMBERIE
Entrepreneur en Plomberie
www.servicetechplomberie.ca
SOUHIR PHOTOGRAPHY
Photographe Commercial et Corporatif
www.souhirphotography.com
THERMO-MAÎTRE
Chauffage et Climatisation
www.thermo-maitre.com/fr
TOITURES BOULET
Couvreur Résidentiel
www.toituresboulet.com
Découvrez les lauréats du Prix Choix du Consommateur 2026 de Gatineau ici.
Prix Choix des Consommateurs
Le Prix Choix du Consommateur reconnaît et promeut l'excellence des entreprises en Amérique du Nord depuis 1987. Son processus de sélection rigoureux garantit que seuls les prestataires de services les plus exceptionnels dans chaque catégorie obtiennent cette distinction prestigieuse. Visitez www.ccaward.com/fr/ pour en savoir plus.
1670 Bayview Avenue – Suite 402
Toronto, Ontario M4G 3C2
Sumi Saleh
Consumer Choice Award
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