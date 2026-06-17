Annonce des lauréats 2026 du Prix Choix du Consommateur de Gatineau

GATINEAU, QUéBEC, CANADA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Le Prix Choix du Consommateur est fier d’annoncer les lauréats 2026 à Gatineau. Ces entreprises ont été minutieusement sélectionnées grâce à une étude de marché indépendante, reflétant leur engagement envers l’excellence et un service inégalé dans leur communauté. Le Prix Choix du Consommateur célèbre celles et ceux qui établissent constamment la référence en matière de qualité et de satisfaction de la clientèle. Félicitations aux lauréats 2026 du Prix Choix du Consommateur de Gatineau!LAURÉATS DE GATINEAUABATTAGE BIO-MECAbattage et ÉmondageCENTRE ESTHÉTIQUE KARINE BONICALZICentre EsthétiqueCLÔTURES DKASpécialiste des ClôturesCP DU SOMMETEntrepreneur GénéralDÉMÉNAGEMENT ANDRÉ BÉLAIRServices de DéménagementÉQUIPE VYNCENT LEDOUXCourtier Immobilier RésidentielGESTION IMMOBILIÈRE METROPOLISGestion ImmobilièreINSPECTECH OUTAOUAISInspection RésidentielleLABORATOIRE VISUELOpticien et OptométristeMédispa Victoria ParkMedispaOM YOGA + PILATESStudio de Yoga et PilatesPAVAGE ABLEntrepreneur en Pavage et ScellantPRO 4 SAISONSDéneigementSERVICE-TECH PLOMBERIEEntrepreneur en PlomberieSOUHIR PHOTOGRAPHYPhotographe Commercial et CorporatifTHERMO-MAÎTREChauffage et ClimatisationTOITURES BOULETCouvreur RésidentielDécouvrez les lauréats du Prix Choix du Consommateur 2026 de Gatineau ici Prix Choix des ConsommateursLe Prix Choix du Consommateur reconnaît et promeut l'excellence des entreprises en Amérique du Nord depuis 1987. Son processus de sélection rigoureux garantit que seuls les prestataires de services les plus exceptionnels dans chaque catégorie obtiennent cette distinction prestigieuse. Visitez www.ccaward.com/fr/ pour en savoir plus.1670 Bayview Avenue – Suite 402Toronto, Ontario M4G 3C2

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