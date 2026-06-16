PRIDE NIGHT OUT RETURNS TO LOS ANGELES FOR ITS THIRD ANNUAL CELEBRATION OF COMMUNITY, CULTURE, AND CONNECTION

SILVER LAKE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyperion and Hype Studios will host the third annual Pride Night Out on Thursday, June 18, 2026, at Hype Studios in Silver Lake, continuing its mission to bring together Los Angeles’ creative, cultural, and professional communities for an evening centered on connection, conversation, and celebration.

Designed as an intimate, invite-only gathering, Pride Night Out convenes artists, creators, founders, executives, media professionals, hospitality leaders, and community voices from across Los Angeles for a curated experience that blends dialogue, entertainment, and cultural engagement.

This year’s featured conversation will be moderated by Fernando Hurtado (By Fernando) and will include Daniel Franzese (Mean Girls), Alexandra Grey (Empire, Transparent), filmmaker Max Emerson, whose upcoming documentary follows LGBTQ+ humanitarians working in countries where being queer remains illegal, Tracy Gilchrist along with the DJ: Cazwell.

The evening will also include hospitality activations, live music, wellness experiences, community partners, and charitable support benefiting My Friend’s Place, a Los Angeles-based organization serving unhoused youth.

“Pride Night Out was created to build meaningful space for connection during Pride—beyond performance, beyond spectacle—bringing people together in a way that feels intentional, inclusive, and grounded in community,” said organizers from Hyperion.

Now in its third year, Pride Night Out continues to establish itself as a recurring cultural moment within Los Angeles’ Pride programming calendar, bridging entertainment, media, business, hospitality, and advocacy communities in an intimate setting designed to foster authentic dialogue and collaboration.

EVENT DETAILS

WHAT: Pride Night Out 2026

WHEN: Thursday, June 18, 2026 | 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM

WHERE: Hype Studios, Silver Lake, Los Angeles, CA

MEDIA / INVITATIONS: pride@hyperionla.com

ABOUT PRIDE NIGHT OUT

Now in its third year, Pride Night Out is a community-focused Pride gathering created by Hyperion to celebrate the people, organizations, and creative culture that define Los Angeles. The event intentionally bridges entertainment, media, business, hospitality, and advocacy sectors in an intimate environment designed to foster meaningful relationships, dialogue, and cultural exchange.

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