The M&A Source Recognizes South Florida M&A Advisor Tom Milana with Top 50 Deal Maker Award

photo of Thomas Milana of Transworld Business Advisors

Thomas Milana M&A Advisor

M&A Source Executive Club Signature

M&A Source Executive Club

Transworld Business Advisors Global

Transworld Business Advisors Global

Top-50 Deal Maker Award

South Florida M&A advisor Tom Milana recognized by The M&A Source with the Top 50 Deal Maker Award for outstanding 2025 transaction performance.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The M&A Source has recognized South Florida M&A advisor Tom Milana with the Top 50 Deal Maker Award for outstanding transaction performance in 2025 as part of its annual Member Awards Program.

The award recognizes leading lower middle market M&A professionals who demonstrated exceptional deal-making activity, client service, and commitment to the merger and acquisition profession during the 2025 calendar year.

“Behind every successful transaction is a team of professionals who bring expertise, determination, and an unwavering commitment to their clients,” stated Jaclyn Ring, Chair of the Board of The M&A Source. “These award recipients exemplify the best of our profession. We are honored to celebrate their achievements.”

“I am honored to be recognized by The M&A Source among the Top 50 Deal Makers,” said Tom Milana of Transworld Business Advisors of Florida. “This award reflects the trust of our clients, the strength of our professional network, and the importance of cooperation among qualified M&A advisors, intermediaries, attorneys, lenders, accountants, and transaction professionals. Every successful closing requires persistence, preparation, and a clear focus on helping business owners achieve the right outcome.”

Milana is a Florida-based M&A advisor and business intermediary specializing in Main Street and lower middle market business sales, acquisitions, and advisory assignments across a wide range of industries. He is affiliated with Transworld Business Advisors of Florida and works with business owners, buyers, investors, and professional advisors throughout Florida, the United States, and international markets.

More information about Tom Milana and Transworld Business Advisors of Florida can be found by contacting Tom Milana at tom@tworld.com.

About The M&A Source
The M&A Source is the leading professional trade association for lower middle market business intermediaries. With an emphasis on education and excellence, The M&A Source provides professional education, networking opportunities, and events focused on the lower middle market community and awards the Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary designation to qualified individuals. To learn more, visit www.masource.org.

Tom R Milana
Transworld Business Advisors
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Tom R Milana
Transworld Business Advisors
+1 5617026867
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Transworld Business Advisors
5101 NW 21st Ave, Suite 300
Fort Lauderdale, Florida, 33309
United States
+1 561-702-6867
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About

Thomas Milana is a responsible, ethical, and results-oriented advisor with a singular mission: to help his clients achieve their goals. Known for consistently securing above-market valuations, Tom brings unwavering professionalism, integrity, and a client-first mindset to every transaction. A dedicated family man, he balances his high-performing career with a grounded, values-based approach to life and business. With over 33 years of experience in mergers and acquisitions, Tom is recognized as one of approximately 50 professionals worldwide to hold the esteemed Master Certified Business Intermediary (MCBI) designation. As Managing Director and Director of International Business Sales, he specializes in the confidential marketing and sale of businesses across the globe, focusing on Upper Main Street and Lower Middle Market transactions ranging from $1 million to $100 million in revenue. Tom has successfully facilitated hundreds of transactions totaling more than $1 billion in personal sales volume. His track record spans a wide array of industries and includes working with both private and publicly held companies worldwide. His strength lies in maximizing value through expert valuation, strategic marketing, and confidential, skillful negotiation. His outstanding performance and commitment to excellence have earned him top industry honors, including induction into the Transworld “Hall of Fame”, the BBF “Deal Maker Award”, the IBBA Chairman’s Circle Award, and the Transworld President’s Club. He is also the sole recipient of the Transworld International Award and a proud honoree of the Jerry Efros Award. A seasoned world traveler, avid motorcyclist, and food enthusiast, Tom brings a global perspective to his work. His deep understanding of international markets has led to numerous successful cross-border transactions, particularly in the Caribbean and Western Europe.

Transworld Business Advisors Milana Tom

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