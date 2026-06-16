The M&A Source Recognizes South Florida M&A Advisor Tom Milana with Top 50 Deal Maker Award

Thomas Milana M&A Advisor M&A Source Executive Club Transworld Business Advisors Global Top-50 Deal Maker Award

South Florida M&A advisor Tom Milana recognized by The M&A Source with the Top 50 Deal Maker Award for outstanding 2025 transaction performance.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The M&A Source has recognized South Florida M&A advisor Tom Milana with the Top 50 Deal Maker Award for outstanding transaction performance in 2025 as part of its annual Member Awards Program.

The award recognizes leading lower middle market M&A professionals who demonstrated exceptional deal-making activity, client service, and commitment to the merger and acquisition profession during the 2025 calendar year.

“Behind every successful transaction is a team of professionals who bring expertise, determination, and an unwavering commitment to their clients,” stated Jaclyn Ring, Chair of the Board of The M&A Source. “These award recipients exemplify the best of our profession. We are honored to celebrate their achievements.”

“I am honored to be recognized by The M&A Source among the Top 50 Deal Makers,” said Tom Milana of Transworld Business Advisors of Florida. “This award reflects the trust of our clients, the strength of our professional network, and the importance of cooperation among qualified M&A advisors, intermediaries, attorneys, lenders, accountants, and transaction professionals. Every successful closing requires persistence, preparation, and a clear focus on helping business owners achieve the right outcome.”

Milana is a Florida-based M&A advisor and business intermediary specializing in Main Street and lower middle market business sales, acquisitions, and advisory assignments across a wide range of industries. He is affiliated with Transworld Business Advisors of Florida and works with business owners, buyers, investors, and professional advisors throughout Florida, the United States, and international markets.

More information about Tom Milana and Transworld Business Advisors of Florida can be found by contacting Tom Milana at tom@tworld.com.

About The M&A Source

The M&A Source is the leading professional trade association for lower middle market business intermediaries. With an emphasis on education and excellence, The M&A Source provides professional education, networking opportunities, and events focused on the lower middle market community and awards the Merger & Acquisition Master Intermediary designation to qualified individuals. To learn more, visit www.masource.org.

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