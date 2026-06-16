Old Courthouse Heritage Museum Creates Free Digital Archive of Artifacts

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (June 16, 2026) — The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum recently digitized 6,938 artifacts for easy, public access to historical resources. The digital archive is available for free on the courthouse website, www.cccourthouse.org , under the “Archives” tab on the homepage.

Providing online access helps improve accessibility while ensuring the longevity and conservation of delicate items.

“We have made significant strides in accessibility and preservation by digitizing our collection of artifacts and photos,” said Historical Resources Manager Laurie Diestler. “Through high-resolution images and descriptive metadata, we offer an immersive and informative virtual experience that simulates actual interaction with these invaluable objects.”

The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum is committed to providing an inclusive platform that allows the public to explore collections and history. The photos and artifacts online can be explored through an entire catalog or by collections.

About The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum

The Old Courthouse Heritage Museum is located at One Courthouse Square, Inverness, and is open Tuesday – Saturday, from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The Museum offers concerts, activities and educational opportunities.