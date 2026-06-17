NexusCall AI Reports 100% Call Answer Rate, Recovering $9,400/Month for Service Businesses

NexusCall AI - AI-Powered Receptionist for Service Businesses

Bilingual AI receptionist Ava answers every call in under 2 seconds, books appointments 24/7 for HVAC, plumbing, and dental businesses.

Most service business owners think they answer 80% of their calls. The data shows it is closer to 60-65%. Every missed call is a customer who hired your competitor.” — Juan Rodriguez, Founder/CEO of NexusCall AI

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WEST PALM BEACH, FL — June 17, 2026 — NexusCall AI , a South Florida-based artificial intelligence company, today announced that its AI-powered receptionist service is delivering a 100% call answer rate for home service and healthcare businesses, recovering thousands in monthly revenue that was previously lost to missed calls.The company's AI receptionist, named Ava, answers inbound calls in under 2 seconds, speaks English and Spanish, books appointments directly into existing scheduling systems, and operates 24/7/365 without breaks, sick days, or hold times."Most service business owners think they answer 80% of their calls. The data shows it is closer to 60-65%," said Juan Rodriguez, Founder and CEO of NexusCall AI. "Every missed call is a customer who hired your competitor. We tracked one plumbing company's calls for 30 days and found 47 missed calls — that is over $9,000 in potential revenue gone in a single month."According to industry research, 80% of callers who reach voicemail never leave a message and instead call the next business in search results. For service businesses spending $2,000-$10,000 per month on Google Ads and SEO, this creates a significant gap between lead generation investment and actual revenue capture.NexusCall AI integrates with Cal.com, Google Calendar, and major CRM platforms. The service is available in three tiers: Essentials ($297/month), Growth ($697/month), and Premium ($1,497/month).Rodriguez, a former production manager and HVAC lead technician with 7+ years in the trades, built NexusCall AI specifically for the businesses he watched lose revenue daily to unanswered phones."I did not build this from a tech background reading market reports. I built it because I lived the problem. I watched contractors lose jobs every single day because they could not get to the phone while they were on a job site," Rodriguez added.About NexusCall AINexusCall AI provides AI-powered receptionist services for home service and healthcare businesses. The company is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida. For more information, visit https://nexuscallai.com or call Ava directly at (561 ) 231-5036.Media Contact:Juan Rodriguez, Founder/CEOEmail: juan@nexuscallai.comWebsite: https://nexuscallai.com Demo: https://cal.com/nexuscallai/demo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.