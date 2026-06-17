Retina Labs Inspires Future Healthcare Professionals at Local Elementary School Career Day

Retina Labs Demonstrates Retinal Imaging Technology and Shares Career Opportunities in Healthcare with Local Fifth Grade Students in Greater Albany

Events like Career Days at local schools create valuable opportunities to inspire young minds while showcasing the impact healthcare professionals can have within their communities.” — Richard Pridham, President & CEO of Retina Labs

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Retina Labs, a leading provider of in-home preventive screening services for health plans nationwide, recently participated in 5th Grade Career Day at Skano Elementary School in Clifton Park, a suburb of Albany in New York State's Capital Region. During the event, Retinal Imaging Technologist Jennifer Law introduced students to careers in healthcare, ophthalmology, and diagnostic imaging while sharing insights into her professional and educational journey.As part of the event, Jennifer shared her personal career journey and discussed the importance of education, curiosity, and perseverance in pursuing professional opportunities. Students had the unique opportunity to learn about retinal imaging technology and observe a demonstration of Retina Labs’ portable non-mydriatic fundus camera, the same technology used to capture retinal images during in-home diabetic eye exam screenings.The interactive demonstration provided students with a firsthand look at how retinal imaging helps identify signs of diabetic eye disease and other vision-threatening conditions, highlighting the important role technology plays in preventive healthcare and early disease detection."Career Day was an incredibly rewarding experience," said Jennifer Law, Retinal Imaging Technologist at Retina Labs. "The students were engaged, enthusiastic, and asked thoughtful questions about healthcare careers and the technology we use. It was exciting to share how learning, problem-solving, and a passion for helping others can lead to meaningful opportunities in healthcare. I hope my personal experiences and stories encouraged these students to stay curious, pursue their interests, and explore the many rewarding career opportunities available in healthcare.”Retina Labs works with health plans across the country to improve access and convenience by bringing preventive care screening services directly to members in their homes. Through innovative retinal imaging technology and proactive member engagement, Retina Labs helps identify diabetic eye disease earlier, supports timely specialist referrals, and improves health outcomes for underserved member populations.Beyond the commitment to improving access to care, Retina Labs recognizes the importance of investing in future generations by helping students explore career paths in healthcare, technology, and clinical service fields."We are proud of Jennifer for representing Retina Labs and sharing her expertise with local students," said Richard Pridham, President & CEO at Retina Labs. "Events like Career Days at local schools create valuable opportunities to inspire young minds, showcase the impact healthcare professionals can have within their communities, and encourage future leaders to pursue careers dedicated to improving the wellbeing of others."Retina Labs extends its gratitude to the teachers, staff, and students at Skano Elementary School for their warm welcome and for creating an engaging environment that fostered meaningful conversations about education, career development, and the future of healthcare technology.About Retina Labs:For over a decade, Retina Labs has been a leader and innovator in teleretinal screening for diabetic eye disease. Retina Labs offers end-to-end diabetic retinopathy screening solutions for primary care practices and health systems as well as comprehensive in-home preventive care screening for health plans. Retina Labs' in-home preventive screenings include diabetic eye exams, bone mineral density scans, and blood pressure monitoring along with HbA1c, kidney health, and colon cancer testing. Retina Labs’ proven approach helps close critical HEDIS gaps in care measures that drive quality improvement and CMS Star Ratings while lowering costs through better disease detection and care management. For more information about Retina Labs, please visit https://www.retina-labs.com/

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