Governor Newsom honors public safety officers and state employees for exceptional bravery

Public Safety Of ficer Medal of Valor

Established under the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor Act of 2003, the award recognizes public safety officers who display extraordinary valor above and beyond the call of duty. Recipients are selected through a nomination and review process led by the California Department of Justice and the Medal of Valor Review Board.

“As California’s Chief Law Enforcement Officer, I am honored to be a part of presenting the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor,” said Attorney General Rob Bonta. “This medal represents the highest honor our state can bestow upon those on the frontlines. When faced with grave danger, these courageous officers didn’t hesitate to put their lives on the line to protect and defend others. Their selfless actions went far above and beyond the call of duty and their courage leaves a long-lasting impact on our communities.”

This year’s recipients

Sergeant George Imirian, Fresno Police Department

On October 26, 2024, Sergeant Imirian responded to reports of gunfire and a homicide scene. When the armed suspect returned and opened fire on his patrol vehicle, striking him multiple times, Sergeant Imirian pursued and engaged the suspect despite his injuries. Before collapsing from blood loss, he called for medical assistance for both himself and the suspect, helping bring the incident to a close and preventing further harm.