Puyallup Demolition Contractor Franky's Excavation Shares June 2026 Pierce County Demolition Permit Steps

Franky's Excavation outlines Pierce County demolition permits after the June 1 burn ban, SB 6188 asbestos rules, and the Orting Alderton School stop-work order.

The June burn ban catches people who planned to burn old lumber from a garage tear-out.” — David Frankov, Owner of Franky's Excavation LLC

PUYALLUP, WA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Two June 2026 rule changes are hitting Pierce County property owners who plan to remove a garage, pool, shed, or older home this summer. Unincorporated Pierce County's Stage 1 burn ban took effect June 1, 2026. Washington Senate Bill 6188, which updates how the Department of Labor and Industries sets asbestos worker certification rules, took effect June 11. Franky's Excavation LLC , a Puyallup demolition contractor, outlined the permit and hauling steps owners should line up before crews start work in Puyallup, Tacoma, Spanaway, or unincorporated Pierce County.The burn ban does not allow land clearing fires or yard debris burning in unincorporated Pierce County. Pierce County Fire Marshal Ken Rice said drier fuels and drought conditions raise wildfire risk heading into summer. Construction and demolition debris was already illegal to burn across Pierce County urban growth areas, including Puyallup. Lumber, roofing, and treated wood from a garage or deck teardown must go to a licensed hauler, recycler, or landfill, not a burn pile or fire pit.The Orting Alderton School teardown showed why asbestos paperwork comes first. Pierce County Planning and Public Works said a demolition permit for the 1915 school and gym at 9512 Orting Highway East was issued in error in March 2026 because staff did not flag the historic landmark designation before approval. Demolition started May 18.A stop-work order went out the same day. County officials later found asbestos-containing materials exposed in the partially demolished school building and lifted the stop-work order May 22 under Pierce County Code 2.88.040, citing an immediate health threat. Abatement on the gym continued under a separate stop-work order pending Landmarks and Historic Preservation Commission review in June.Residential demolition in Puyallup and Tacoma still starts with a city demolition permit. Puget Sound Clean Air Agency requires an AHERA-certified building inspector to survey structures with more than 120 square feet of roof area before work begins. Owners must file an Asbestos/Demolition Notification online and wait at least ten days before teardown, even when no asbestos abatement is needed.Tacoma exempts residential sheds under 200 square feet that sit at least six feet from other structures. Puyallup requires a PSCAA notification receipt with the permit application and sewer lines cut and capped to city standards before backfill, with a building inspection on the cap. Lots on septic need a decommissioning certificate from the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department.Since January 1, 2026, Washington 811 requires positive locate responses from all utility operators before crews dig out footings, pool shells, or sewer stubs. Franky's Excavation schedules locates, pulls demolition permits, coordinates asbestos notifications, and hauls concrete and fill from its Puyallup office at 11803 132nd St Ct E. The company handles garage demolition, pool removal, barn and deck teardown, interior strip-outs, and emergency structure removal under Washington license FRANKEL791JE.Pierce County lists recycling options for wood waste, concrete, and asphalt through its solid waste program. Violations of outdoor burning rules in the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency zone can carry fines starting around $2,000 per day. The county burn ban runs until fire conditions improve and was in place from June 1 through October 1 in 2025."The June burn ban catches people who planned to burn old lumber from a garage tear-out," said David Frankov, owner of Franky's Excavation LLC. "Pair that with the ten-day PSCAA notice and the Orting asbestos stop-work, and owners need the permit stack and haul plan set before they pick a start date."Property owners in Pierce County and King County can request a free estimate by phone at (253) 335-4673. Location and hours are on the Franky's Excavation Google Maps listing . Service details and common job types are on Franky's Excavation's demolition services page.

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