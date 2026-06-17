200 Connecticut Avenue Continues Building-Wide Upgrades in Norwalk

Recent upgrades at 200 Connecticut Avenue in Norwalk, including the lobby, parking garage, and renovated office suites. Outdoor Patio at 200 Connecticut Avenue Building Upgrades 2026 200 Connecticut Ave Norwalk front

200 Connecticut Avenue Upgrades Lobby, Offices and Garage in Norwalk

Ownership treats this building like a long-term hold, not a line item, and it shows in the work from the lobby to the offices to the garage. And there's more coming.” — 200CT

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 200 Connecticut Avenue , the Class A office building at the heart of Norwalk's I-95 corridor, has completed a series of interior upgrades and has more work underway part of an ongoing effort by ownership to invest in the spaces tenants use every day.The main lobby has been refreshed with new flooring and updated lighting, giving the building's primary entrance a cleaner, brighter first impression. Several office suites have been renovated, and move-in-ready space is now available for lease. Shared common areas throughout the building have also been updated. In the parking garage, the lighting has been upgraded across every level, and the floors are currently being resurfaced.The improvements continue a steady program of reinvestment the current ownership has carried out since acquiring the property earlier this year, with a deliberate focus on practical, everyday quality rather than features that only look good in photographs."You can feel the difference the moment you walk in," said Inna Agujen, leasing agent for 200 Connecticut Avenue with Coldwell Banker Realty. "A new lobby, renovated offices, active work in the garage: tenants can see ownership is putting real money into the building, and that's what makes them want to be here."Together, the upgrades reinforce what the building offers tenants: a full-service, Class A environment with on-site amenities and quick access to I-95, now with refreshed interiors throughout. Leasing interest has picked up alongside the work, with prospective tenants touring the renovated suites and common areas.Additional improvements are planned in the months ahead.About 200 Connecticut Avenue200 Connecticut Avenue is a 132,234-square-foot Class A office building in Norwalk, Connecticut, located minutes from I-95 and serving Norwalk, Darien, Stamford, and the greater Fairfield County market. On-site amenities include a café, a fitness center, coworking space, shuttle service, and covered parking. Move-in-ready office suites are available for lease. Learn more at 200ct.com. Phone: (203) 293-8041 Email: leasing@200ct.com Web: 200ct.com

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