Protecting the right to vote, community celebrations, upcoming events, and more

E-Newsletter | Rep. Tonya Myers Phillips | June 16, 2026

Dear Neighbor,

Thank you for staying connected with the work I am doing on behalf of our communities in Detroit, Highland Park, and Hamtramck.

The work takes many forms: advocating voting rights, protecting civil liberties, celebrating our diverse cultures, and holding public institutions accountable. I am committed and passionate about ensuring every voice is heard and every person is treated with dignity.

In service,

Tonya Myers Phillips

State Representative