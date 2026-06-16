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Protecting the right to vote, community celebrations, upcoming events, and more

Protecting the right to vote, community celebrations, upcoming events, and more

E-Newsletter | Rep. Tonya Myers Phillips | June 16, 2026

Dear Neighbor,

Tonya Myers Phillips
State Representative

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Protecting the right to vote, community celebrations, upcoming events, and more

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