Protecting the right to vote, community celebrations, upcoming events, and more
E-Newsletter | Rep. Tonya Myers Phillips | June 16, 2026
Dear Neighbor,
Thank you for staying connected with the work I am doing on behalf of our communities in Detroit, Highland Park, and Hamtramck.
The work takes many forms: advocating voting rights, protecting civil liberties, celebrating our diverse cultures, and holding public institutions accountable. I am committed and passionate about ensuring every voice is heard and every person is treated with dignity.
In service,
Tonya Myers Phillips
State Representative
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Protecting the right to vote, community celebrations, upcoming events, and more
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