Ceylane Meyers-Ruff Appointed State Education Department Senior Deputy Commissioner for Education Policy

The Board of Regents and State Education Department Commissioner Betty A. Rosa today announced the appointment of Ceylane Meyers-Ruff to Senior Deputy Commissioner for Education Policy. In this role, Meyers-Ruff will oversee the Office of P-12 Education and the Office of Higher Education. The Senior Deputy Commissioner serves as a member of the Commissioner’s Leadership Team and provides guidance, analysis, and direction in achieving the strategic goals of the State Education Department.

Board of Regents Chancellor Lester W. Young, Jr. said, “Ceylane Meyers-Ruff has devoted her career to expanding opportunity and advancing meaningful outcomes for New Yorkers. Her deep understanding of education policy, commitment to equity, and record of collaborative leadership make her exceptionally well-suited for this role. As the Board continues our work to ensure every student has access to a high-quality education and the support they need to succeed, we look forward to the leadership and perspective she will bring as Senior Deputy Commissioner for Education Policy.”

Commissioner Rosa said, “It is with great pride that I welcome Ceylane Meyers-Ruff as our next Senior Deputy Commissioner for Education Policy. Ms. Meyers-Ruff is a thoughtful and dedicated leader whose career has been defined by service to others and a steadfast commitment to opportunity. Her extensive experience, collaborative approach, and deep understanding of the Department's work will serve New York's students, families, educators, and communities well. I look forward to continuing our work together on behalf of all New Yorkers.”

Meyers-Ruff has served in various roles at the State Education Department since 2017. She was most recently appointed to the role of Deputy Commissioner for the Office of Special Education and Adult Career and Continuing Education Services in August 2024 and previously served as Deputy Commissioner for Adult Career and Continuing Education Services (ACCES) prior to the office’s integration with the Office of Special Education. She has also held the role of Assistant Commissioner of ACCES and ACCES Director of Central Office Administration.

Prior to joining the Department, she has served as Director of Employment for the Office for People with Developmental Disabilities and as a Senior Legislative Budget Analyst for the New York State Assembly Ways and Means Committee, where she provided fiscal analysis and policy recommendations for Assembly Leadership on Executive budget proposals and legislation impacting the Office of Mental Health, Office for the Aging, Office of Alcohol and Substance Abuse Services, Office for People with Developmental Disabilities and Developmental Disabilities Planning Council. She has also served as Deputy Director of the Citizen Action of New York. Ms. Meyers-Ruff also serves as a Board Member on the Special Olympics for New York on behalf of the Department. She has a Master of Arts in Political Science from the State University of New York, Nelson A. Rockefeller College of Public Affairs and Policy, and a bachelor’s degree from Utica College of Syracuse University.