UrScore Launches Field Ready Scoring App for North American Big Game Hunters

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New mobile tool delivers instant predicted scores, age, and weight estimates from a photo or short video, with full offline use in the backcountry.

CRANFORD, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- UrScore has officially launched on the Apple App Store, giving hunters a practical new way to assess an animal's size and trophy potential before the shot. Built by hunters for hunters, the app turns a single photo or short video into a predicted score, age estimate, and weight estimate in seconds, with all 29 North American big game species supported at launch.Designed for real conditions in the field, UrScore lets hunters download animal models before a trip and run scoring entirely on device. The app works without cell service, delivers instant results offline, syncs automatically when reconnected, and saves every scan securely to the user's account.Note from the founder:"During my Alaska Moose hunt in September 2024, I found myself wishing there was a tool that could estimate the score of the animal I was hunting or scouting and help me feel confident before taking the shot. After my trip I searched and came up empty, so I decided to take a shot myself and build it."- Mike Sawicki, Founder of UrScoreUrScore is invested in by Worldwide Trophy Adventures (WTA), led by hunting and outdoors personality and conservationist Mark Peterson.UrScore delivers a numerical score prediction using its proprietary system, alongside age, weight and other detailed measurement estimates (spread, tine, mass, & more). Results are estimates only and are not official or certifiable, designed to support a hunter's own judgement rather than replace it.Subscription tiers: Whitetail at $49.99 per year, the Big 3 (Whitetail, Mule Deer, Elk) at $69.99 per year, and All Animal at $119.99 per year, covering every supported species.UrScore is available now on the Apple App Store. Learn more at urscore.app Get 3 predictions for free before you buy at https://urscore.app/try

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