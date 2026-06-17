DocStation Joins IPC's Vendor Advantage Network and Heads to McKesson ideaShare 2026

DocStation becomes an approved vendor for IPC. DocStation exhibiting at ideaShare 2026

Newly minted IPC vendor will be at Booth 173 in Denver, June 18–21. Earn more with vaccine billing via the medical benefit this flu season.

Flu season is one of the highest-impact opportunities of the year. For pharmacies not yet billing vaccines to the medical benefit, it is real revenue left on the table every fall.” — Samm Anderegg, PharmD

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DocStation, the leading medical billing infrastructure platform for retail and community pharmacies, today announced two milestones. The company has been named an Authorized Vendor in the Independent Pharmacy Cooperative's (IPC) Pharmacy Vendor Advantage Network and will be exhibiting at McKesson ideaShare 2026 in Denver from June 18–21, 2026. For independent pharmacies administering vaccines, the timing is significant. Flu season is the single highest-volume opportunity to increase revenue for the year, and getting started before the first vaccine shipment hits means more revenue captured for doing the same work.

IPC, the nation's largest group purchasing organization (GPO) owned and operated by independent pharmacies, serves over 2000 GPO members and 7000 independent pharmacy warehouse customers. Through its Vendor Advantage Network, IPC curates a roster of rigorously vetted partners whose products and services are proven to advance the success of independent pharmacy owners. DocStation's addition to that network gives IPC members a trusted, compliant path to start billing vaccines and clinical services to the medical benefit, capturing more revenue during flu season and building sustainable income streams well beyond what PBM reimbursement offers alone. Pharmacies that sign up now have time to get set up before fall demand begins.

"Pharmacists are the most accessible healthcare professionals in this country, and they deserve to be paid for the services they provide to their communities. Flu season is one of the highest impact opportunities of the year, and for pharmacies not yet billing vaccines to the medical benefit, it is real revenue left on the table every fall. We are proud to join IPC's Vendor Advantage Network to accelerate our shared mission together.” says Samm Anderegg, PharmD, CEO of DocStation.

Meet DocStation at McKesson ideaShare 2026 — Booth 173

McKesson ideaShare is the nation's premier community pharmacy event, bringing together independent pharmacists and pharmacy owners for hands-on education, peer networking, and collaborative innovation. This year's conference takes place June 18–21, 2026, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO.

DocStation will be at Booth 173 throughout the conference, ready to help any pharmacist, technician or owner get started with enhanced vaccine billing before flu season. Pharmacies that sign up during or after ideaShare have a real window to get their accounts set up, automation configured, and first claims submitted before fall demand hits.

Beyond vaccines, DocStation also supports billing for medication management, durable medical equipment (DME), diabetes self-management education (DSMT/DSMES), evaluation and management (E&M) services and more. The team will be on-site to walk through live platform demonstrations and answer real billing questions throughout the conference.

“Flu season is right around the corner. The pharmacies that leave ideaShare with a plan to start billing vaccines to the medical benefit are going to make more this fall. We want every pharmacist who walks by our booth to leave with a clear picture of what is possible, a path to get started, and the confidence that the tools and the reimbursement pathways are real.” says Rachael Matz, Head of Clinical Solutions at DocStation.

DocStation's platform enables medical billing for any insurance, any product or service, any patient, anywhere in the country, supporting both product billing and clinical services reimbursement wherever state scope-of-practice regulations allow. IPC member pharmacies and conference attendees can sign up and get started now at docstation.co or reach the DocStation team directly at support@docstation.co. With flu season approaching, the time to act is now.

ABOUT DOCSTATION

DocStation is a medical billing technology platform that empowers independent pharmacies to bill clinical services and products to medical benefits. The platform enables comprehensive billing for any insurance, any product or service, any patient, anywhere in the country — supporting both product dispensing and clinical services reimbursement. DocStation serves independent pharmacies nationwide, with a mission to help pharmacies build sustainable clinical revenue streams beyond traditional PBM channels. Learn more at docstation.co or stop by Booth #173 at ideaShare.

ABOUT INDEPENDENT PHARMACY COOPERATIVE (IPC)

Independent Pharmacy Cooperative (IPC) is the nation’s largest group purchasing organization for independent pharmacies, owned and operated by independent pharmacies. For over 40 years, IPC has been committed to the success of independent pharmacies — providing members with access to competitive purchasing, innovative technology solutions, exclusive vendor partnerships, legislative advocacy, and the freedom to focus on what they do best: serving their communities. With over 2000 GPO members and 7000 independent pharmacy warehouse customers, IPC is dedicated solely to supporting independent pharmacies. Learn more at ipcrx.com or stop by Booth #745 at ideaShare.

ABOUT MCKESSON IDEASHARE 2026

McKesson ideaShare is the nation’s premier community pharmacy event that empowers current and future independent pharmacists to foster deeper connections, discover ways to innovate and thrive, and strengthen their collective voice. The 2026 conference takes place June 18–21 at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado. Learn more at mckessonideashare.com.



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