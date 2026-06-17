SPA Finance Leaders Dan Muse and Cara Mitchell Recognized by NVTC Tech CFO Awards

SPA Chief Executive Officer Rich Sawchak SPA Chief Financial Officer Dan Muse SPA SVP Finance Cara Mitchell

Dan and Cara are trusted leaders whose contributions extend far beyond finance.” — SPA CEO Rich Sawchak

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Systems Planning & Analysis (SPA), a leading global, independent provider of data-driven analytical insights for critical national security programs and defense priorities, is pleased to announce that Chief Financial Officer Dan Muse and Vice President of Finance Cara Mitchell have been recognized by the 2026 Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) Tech CFO Awards. Mr. Muse received the Private Company CFO of the Year award, and Mrs. Mitchell was recognized as a Rising Star.The recognitions follow a transformative year for SPA. During the past year, the company completed four acquisitions, including Proximity, SPA's first international acquisition, as well as Intrepid, Red Six, and Group W. The company also acquired its headquarters building in Alexandria, Virginia, representing a significant long-term investment in SPA's future. Mr. Muse and Mrs. Mitchell played central roles in the financial leadership and enterprise execution behind these milestones. Their work drove acquisition integration, strengthened financial discipline, and positioned SPA for continued growth."Dan and Cara are trusted leaders whose contributions extend far beyond finance," said Rich Sawchak, Chief Executive Officer of SPA. "Their leadership has been instrumental during a transformative period for SPA and has strengthened the company for years to come. This recognition is well deserved.""It is an honor to receive this recognition from NVTC," said Dan Muse, Chief Financial Officer of SPA. "The past year brought significant opportunities and challenges for our organization. I am proud to be part of a team that continues to execute with discipline and position SPA for long-term success.""I am grateful to be recognized as a Rising Star by NVTC," said Cara Mitchell, Vice President of Finance at SPA. "One of the most rewarding aspects of my role has been watching our teams grow, take on new challenges, and contribute to SPA's continued evolution. This recognition reflects the dedication of the talented professionals I work alongside every day."The NVTC Tech CFO Awards recognize financial leaders whose contributions drive organizational performance, innovation, and growth across the region's technology community.

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