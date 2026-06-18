Cobalt AI Names Amrit DePaulo as Chief Technology Officer to Lead the Next Chapter of Cobalt Monitoring Intelligence

Cobalt AI Amrit DePaulo, CTO at Cobalt AI

Two decades of enterprise security and AI platform leadership join Cobalt as the company marks ten years of redefining physical security operations

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cobalt AI today named Amrit DePaulo as Chief Technology Officer. DePaulo joins to lead the engineering and product for Cobalt Monitoring Intelligence — the AI-powered platform that is redefining how enterprise security teams accelerate judgment, act on real threats, and get measurable outcomes from their existing security infrastructure. His appointment comes as Cobalt marks ten years of building enterprise physical security intelligence Cobalt Monitoring Intelligence is the AI-powered platform redefining enterprise security operations. It accelerates the judgment of security operators in high-stakes environments where alarm misses and slow response carry real consequences — cutting through alarm noise, surfacing real threats, and turning passive infrastructure into proactive defense. The platform powers Cobalt's autonomous security robots and connects to cameras, access control systems, and sensors enterprise security teams already own, delivering a single source of truth for security operations. Cobalt serves enterprise customers including Salesforce, FedEx, and Ally Financial.DePaulo brings more than twenty years of leadership in enterprise security and AI platforms. As a Research Director at Gartner, he coined the term SIEM — Security Information and Event Management — defining a category that has shaped how enterprises approach security operations for two decades. As Senior Director of Emerging Security Technologies at IBM, he led research and product strategy across cloud, big data, and early machine learning applications for one of the world's largest enterprise technology providers. He has since led engineering and product at some of the most consequential enterprise security platforms of the past two decades, including BigFix, CloudPassage, and Skybox Security. Most recently, through his consulting practice Arctyra, he has been building AI-driven platforms and agentic workflows for organizations in regulated industries — work that has positioned him at the leading edge of how AI is being applied in high-stakes enterprise environments.DePaulo joins Cobalt at a defining moment for the company and the category. The company has spent the past two years expanding Cobalt Monitoring Intelligence into the foundation that powers enterprise physical security operations — earning trust with Fortune 500 customers and establishing the AI category for the industry. DePaulo's appointment positions Cobalt to deepen that lead, accelerating the pace of innovation in how AI sharpens human judgment in high-stakes environments."I have spent twenty years watching the security industry generate more data and more alerts without making security operators any faster or smarter. The market is finally catching up to a premise that has been clear to me for a long time: in high-stakes environments, AI should sharpen human judgment, not replace it. Cobalt has built exactly that — and that is the problem I want to spend the next chapter solving."— Amrit DePaulo, CTO, Cobalt AI“Amrit has done what very few people in this industry have done — defined a category that the entire enterprise security market has built on. His arrival is the right kind of moment for Cobalt as we mark ten years and accelerate what comes next."— Ken Wolff, CEO, Cobalt AIABOUT COBALT AICobalt AI was founded in March 2016 and pioneered the security robotics category. Today the company is best known for Cobalt Monitoring Intelligence, the AI-powered platform that accelerates the judgment of enterprise security operators by cutting through alarm noise, surfacing real threats, and connecting the security infrastructure customers already own — including cameras, access control systems, sensors, and Cobalt's autonomous security robots — into a single intelligence platform. The company rebranded from Cobalt Robotics to Cobalt AI in 2024, prior to its acquisition by Dean Drako. Learn more at cobaltai.com.

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