Gov. Wes Moore Delivers Major Win For Maryland Farmers, Announces USDA Disaster Declaration After Spring Freeze

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Yesterday, Governor Wes Moore announced a major win for Maryland’s farmers: the approval of a USDA Secretarial Disaster Declaration following an April freeze that caused millions in losses for farmers across the state.

“When Maryland’s farmers got hit hard in April, Governor Moore responded with urgency–now the backbone of the state’s economy is going to get some well-deserved relief,” said Senior Communications Adviser Carter Elliott, IV. “This partnership with the federal government highlights the governor’s track record of being able work alongside anyone to deliver real results for real Marylanders. Because of the work of Gov. Moore and the Maryland Congressional delegation, the Maryland Farm Bureau, and our federal partners at the USDA, Maryland will be able to keep our hardworking family farms operational despite unprecedented losses.”

Here’s What Marylanders Across The State Are Reading:

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a Secretarial Disaster Declaration following extensive crop damage from an April freeze that impacted farms across the state.

The declaration comes after Moore formally requested federal assistance in late May, citing severe agricultural losses tied to a sudden cold snap that struck crops during a vulnerable growth period.

The federal designation allows affected producers in designated counties to apply for emergency loans and other assistance through the USDA’s Farm Service Agency.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday approved the state’s request for a disaster declaration after a late-April freeze devastated some orchards and vineyards in the state.

In a letter to Gov. Wes Moore (D), Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the department determined there had been “sufficient production losses to warrant a Secretarial natural disaster declaration” in 12 Maryland counties.

The news was welcomed by Moore, who asked for the declaration last month in response to “extensive” crop damage after the April 27 cold snap.

“This disaster declaration provides a vital financial safety net to keep our hardworking family farms operational so they can continue to feed Maryland families while putting food on their own tables,” Moore said in a statement released by his office.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) issued a Secretarial Disaster Declaration for Maryland to address a spring freeze that wiped out crops for some farmers.

Gov. Wes Moore issued a formal request for the designation in May after the cold snap in mid-April caused “catastrophic damage” to some specialty crops, like perennial fruit trees and grapevines. The request came after the Maryland Farm Service Agency (MFSA) found losses to 94% of apple crops, 99% of peach crops and 98% of barley crops in some counties.

According to the Maryland Wineries Association (MWA), the cold snap could lead to $2.4 million in losses for Maryland wineries.

“Maryland’s farmers are the backbone of our state’s economy, our heritage and our food security,” Gov. Moore said. “When our agricultural community faces unprecedented climate challenges through no fault of their own, it is our duty to respond with urgency.”