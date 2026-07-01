Store Displays® Marks America’s 250th Birthday with a Sitewide Celebration Sale
The New Jersey-based retail displays company invites store owners nationwide to celebrate the milestone using code JULYOFF7.
Founded by industry veterans on the principle that every business deserves access to quality retail displays without breaking the bank, Store Displays® has spent more than two decades supplying store owners across the country with glass display cases for retail stores, commercial clothing racks, gridwall panels, slatwall systems, mannequins, and thousands of other retail essentials, all with same-day shipping on orders placed by 2 p.m. ET.
The timing of the sale is intentional. July is historically one of the busiest planning months for retailers preparing for the back-to-school season and Q4, and Store Displays® wants to give store owners a meaningful opportunity to invest in their spaces. Whether that entails upgrading a commercial glass display cabinet at the front of a boutique, investing in new commercial clothing racks, or simply stocking up on fixtures before the holiday rush, the 7% discount with promo code JULYOFF7 applies across retail displays sitewide - with the exception of gondola shelving products.
“Two hundred and fifty years is a remarkable milestone, and we wanted to do something that felt true to who we are as a company,” said July Lim, Head of Digital at Store Displays®. “We serve independent store owners every single day and whether those retailers are planning for a few new retail displays before back-to-school hits, seven percent off almost the entire site is a straightforward way to say thank you to the people who keep American retail moving.”
The 7% discount applies with promo code JULYOFF7 across the full Store Displays® catalog, except gondola shelving, with no minimum order. From retail display cases to apparel racks and countertop accessories, almost every item on the site is included. Retailers looking to outfit a new location, replace worn fixtures, or get ahead of Q4 inventory needs will find the full range at StoreDisplays.com.
Store Displays® ships from its Moonachie, New Jersey warehouse, with same-day shipping available on thousands of in-stock items. Local pickup is also available. The company serves retailers across a wide range of industries including apparel boutiques, grocery and convenience stores, vape and smoke shops, beauty supply retailers, specialty gift stores, and more.
The Celebration Sale runs July 1st through July 10th, 2026, at StoreDisplays.com with promo code JULYOFF7.
About Store Displays®
Store Displays® is at the forefront of the display solutions industry, offering innovative and high-quality display products designed to enhance the retail environment. With a focus on customer satisfaction, Store Displays® is dedicated to helping retailers showcase their products effectively without breaking the bank. Learn more about the Store Displays® story and products at https://storedisplays.com/about.
July Lim
Store Displays
+1 201-935-2929
email us here
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