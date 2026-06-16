Snohomish Sewer Excavation Contractor In-Depth Excavation Reports ADU Side Sewer Work in Snohomish County

Indepth Excavation's Logo

Snohomish contractor In-Depth Excavation reports side sewer excavation tied to Ordinance 25-014 ADU permits, Everett lateral rules, and 2026 WA dig law req.

Ordinance 25-014 opened more ADU paths, but the sewer proof still has to happen before framing.” — Dillion Aschenbrenner, Owner of In-Depth Excavation

SNOHOMISH, WA, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In-Depth Excavation , a Snohomish-based sewer excavation contractor, said side sewer and storm drain trenching across Snohomish County has risen as owners line up ADU sewer work after Snohomish County Council adopted Ordinance 25-014 on March 19, 2025. The code change took effect March 30 and expanded detached ADU allowances in urban zones while still requiring proof that existing sewer or septic capacity can handle added demand.Unincorporated ADU applications through Snohomish County Planning and Development Services must include a water and sewer availability letter from the local purveyor when the lot is on public sewer. Properties on septic need Snohomish County Health Department clearance before PDS issues a building permit. In-Depth Excavation fields calls from homeowners and builders who need trenching scheduled around those submittals.In Everett, each accessory dwelling unit needs its own side sewer. The city allows tying into an existing lateral only if the shared line is six inches or larger for the full run to the main. Everett Public Works requires a side sewer permit before excavation, with trench shoring when cuts exceed four feet. County utility work that crosses a county road right-of-way routes through PDS utility permits submitted to SCD-Utilities@co.snohomish.wa.us.Washington's updated dig law affects every open trench job. As of January 1, 2026, crews cannot start sewer excavation until all utility operators return a positive locate response through Washington 811. Excavators must still call at least two full business days before digging and mark the work area in white. In-Depth Excavation schedules locates and coordinates trenching, pipe bedding, backfill, and haul-off from its Snohomish office at 3220 157th Ave SE.Dry soils have extended the trenching window. The University of Washington climate office ranked June 2025 among the ten driest Junes statewide since 1895, with Olympia, Seattle, and Hoquiam logging top-ten dry records. Ecology described May through July 2025 as the driest such stretch on record for Washington. Lower rainfall reduces trench flooding and helps meet compaction specs on side sewer bedding through summer.Recent jobs in Snohomish, Everett, Lake Stevens, and Marysville have included side sewer repair and replacement, new ADU laterals, storm drain installation, catch basin work, and grinder pump vaults. The Snohomish County Health Department Savvy Septic program can fund sewer connections up to $30,000 for qualifying low-income homeowners when a failing septic system must tie into public sewer. Side sewer work on those projects must meet the serving water or wastewater district standards.The contractor holds Washington license DEPTHDE828N7 and carries bonding and insurance. The team reports more than 60 years of combined excavation experience and more than 400 completed projects across Snohomish, King, and Skagit Counties."Ordinance 25-014 opened more ADU paths, but the sewer proof still has to happen before framing," said Dillion Aschenbrenner, owner of In-Depth Excavation. "Owners want the availability letter, trenching, pipe, and restoration on one schedule, especially with the January locate rules."Property owners in Snohomish County can request a free on-site estimate by phone at (425) 367-1521. Location and hours are on the In-Depth Excavation Google Maps listing . Side sewer and storm drain details are on the Indepth's side sewer services page

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.