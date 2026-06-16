Silk Builders Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Home Renovations on the Sunshine Coast, QLD

SUNSHINE COAST, QLD, AUSTRALIA, June 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards proudly announces that Silk Builders has been selected as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Home Renovations on the Sunshine Coast, Queensland. This prestigious recognition honours businesses that consistently demonstrate excellence in customer satisfaction, service quality, professionalism, and reputation within their industry.Known for delivering high-quality renovations, extensions, and custom home solutions, Silk Builders has built a strong reputation as a trusted name in residential construction across the Sunshine Coast and Noosa region. The company is recognised for its attention to detail, collaborative approach, craftsmanship, and dedication to bringing clients’ visions to life through tailored building and renovation solutions. Silk Builders specialises in home renovations, extensions, new home builds, knockdown rebuilds, kitchens, bathrooms, decks, outdoor living spaces, project management, and council approvals, helping homeowners create functional and beautifully designed living environments.Operating as a family-owned and operated building company, Silk Builders has earned the trust of homeowners through a strong commitment to quality workmanship, honest communication, and personalised service. Led by experienced professionals Cheay and Daniela Silk, the business combines decades of construction expertise with a client-focused approach, ensuring every project is completed with care, transparency, and attention to budget and lifestyle needs. The company proudly services clients throughout Noosa and the wider Sunshine Coast region. Silk Builders is also deeply committed to supporting the local community and giving back where possible. The team is incredibly proud that one of their recent new home projects was purchased by the Yourtown charity and will be raffled to help raise funds supporting local families and communities in need. Contributing to meaningful initiatives that positively impact the community is something highly valued by the business and its team.Silk Builders has become known for delivering seamless renovation experiences, working closely with clients from concept through to completion. Whether transforming kitchens and bathrooms, creating modern home extensions, or building custom-designed homes, the company places strong emphasis on communication, quality finishes, and practical solutions that suit each homeowner’s vision. Their reputation for professionalism and reliability has helped position them as a leading renovation specialist on the Sunshine Coast.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service.For more information on Silk Builders please visit Silk Builders and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia.

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