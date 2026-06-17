Pekin's Local Dispensary & Supply Now Open at 359 Court St., Grand Opening June 27

Come Visit Us

Pekin's Local Dispensary & Supply is open at 359 Court St. Grand Opening June 27 — ribbon cutting, live music, vendors, and 25% off the menu for adults 21+.

Our team is excited to welcome Pekin into the store and introduce a dispensary experience that feels approachable, professional, and local.” — Sean Alber, General Manager, Pekin's Local Dispensary & Supply

PEKIN, IL, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pekin's Local Dispensary & Supply , a new adult-use dispensary located at 359 Court St. in Pekin, Illinois, is now open and serving adults 21 and older. As the dispensary prepares for its official Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, June 27, guests can receive 25% off the menu for a limited time leading up to the event.Pekin's Local Dispensary & Supply was created to offer a professional, welcoming, and community-focused retail experience in the heart of Pekin. The dispensary is designed to make each visit straightforward and comfortable, whether guests are familiar with Illinois adult-use rules or visiting a dispensary for the first time."Our team is excited to welcome Pekin into the store and introduce a dispensary experience that feels approachable, professional, and local," said Sean Alber, General Manager of Pekin's Local Dispensary & Supply. "We want every guest to feel comfortable asking questions, learning the process, and getting the kind of service that brings them back."The Grand Opening Celebration will begin at 10:00 AM on Saturday, June 27, following final setup for a Pekin Area Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting. The day will include coffee and donuts, live music, vendor education popups, branded merchandise, happy hour snacks, and community-focused activities throughout the store.Vendor education popups will begin at 10:00 AM, with Green Growth Group scheduled from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and Cresco and Verano scheduled from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. Live music by Emilele on Ukulele will run from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The afternoon will feature additional vendor education, including The Botanist from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, followed by a late-day merch drop and happy hour snacks. The celebration will conclude when the store closes for the day at 8:00 PM.Throughout the grand opening celebration, guests can expect a clean, welcoming retail environment, knowledgeable staff, local partnerships, vendor education, branded merchandise, and non-cannabis giveaways while supplies last.Pekin's Local Dispensary & Supply is located at 359 Court St., Pekin, IL. All guests must be 21 years of age or older and present a valid government-issued ID to enter.For more information, visit www.pekindispensary.com or follow Pekin's Local Dispensary & Supply on Facebook (facebook.com/PekinsLocal) and Instagram (@pekins_local_dispo).Media Contact:Thomas HowardPekin's Local Dispensary & Supply359 Court St., Pekin, ILEmail: tom@collateralbase.comPhone: 309-648-3905Website: www.pekindispensary.com For adults 21+ only. Please consume responsibly.

Dispensary walk through

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