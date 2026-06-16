Speaker Heastie and Assemblymember Burke Announce $2.5 Million for the Jack Donohue Memorial Track

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

June 16, 2026

Pictured in the photo with Speaker Heastie at the Jack Donohue Memorial Track are (from left to right) Southside Elementary School Principal Eileen Wszalek, Board of Education Member Erik Bohen, Kathy Donohue (the wife of longtime educator and coach Jack Donohue) and Assemblymember Patrick Burke.

Speaker Carl Heastie continued his statewide tour today with Assemblymember Patrick Burke, visiting the Jack Donohue Memorial Track at Southside Elementary School to learn about the proposed improvement project.

“The Jack Donohue Memorial Track is an important part of the community and a place for people of all ages to come together for running, sports and other community events,” said Speaker Heastie. “It was great to be here today with Assemblymember Burke. This funding will ensure the track and field will remain accessible to all for years to come.”

“So many people in our community have great memories of their time at Jack Donohue Field - whether it was practicing, competing or like I did, teaching my children to ride their bikes,” said Assemblymember Burke. “That’s why I worked with Speaker Carl Heastie to secure a $2.5 million investment in its future. Thanks to the tireless advocacy of School Board Member Erik Bohen and the Donohue family, we’re one step closer to transforming this neglected community asset into a first-class athletic complex with a revitalized track and turf field worthy of Jack Donohue’s legacy.”

Speaker Heastie and Assemblymember Burke toured the Jack Donohue Memorial Track and announced a $2.5 million capital investment to improve the track and field facility. The track serves students at Southside Elementary School, neighborhood runners, youth sports programs and community organizations, and is one of South Buffalo’s most heavily used public athletic facilities. The facility has been property of the city of Buffalo and is currently in the process of being transferred to the Buffalo Public Schools.