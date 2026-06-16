Las Vegas Brokerage Scofield Group Launches SG Basecamp Real Estate Agent LMS
In-house brokerage operating system integrating Follow Up Boss, Zillow, Ylopo, SISU, Zoodealio, and Dotloop. New Nevada agents go LIVE in week one.
The Onboarding Problem in Real Estate
Real estate brokerages have historically relied on inconsistent, tribal-knowledge onboarding. New real estate agents are typically handed a binder of disclosures, login credentials to a half-dozen vendor platforms, a CRM with no workflow configured, and informal mentorship that varies wildly by team. The industry result is well-documented: the majority of newly licensed real estate agents fail to close a transaction in their first six months and churn out of the industry within two years. For independent brokerages operating in competitive markets such as Las Vegas, this onboarding failure represents the single largest preventable cost in real estate agent development.
Compliance training is delivered as one-time meetings that nobody remembers. Contract walkthroughs happen during live transactions where mistakes carry real liability. CRM discipline is hoped for, not enforced. Production accountability arrives as a quarterly performance review, long after the habits that would have prevented underperformance could have been built.
The SG Basecamp Solution
SG Basecamp replaces tribal-knowledge real estate onboarding with a structured, sequential, measurable real estate agent success platform. The system is architected around five locked, prerequisite-gated courses, a 5-Day Orientation with the Managing Broker, and a continuous accountability ecosystem that supports the agent from license activation through long-term production. Every Scofield Group real estate agent — whether brand new to the industry or transferring from another Las Vegas real estate brokerage — completes the same gated path, in the same sequence, with the same compliance certifications, and the same live coaching cadence.
SG Basecamp is delivered as a self-hosted WordPress and LearnDash environment at sgbasecamp.com, restricted to verified @scofieldgroup.com email addresses. New real estate agents self-register, are automatically enrolled in all five courses, and are routed directly into the training environment on their first login. Course Prerequisites enforce sequential progression: Course 2 will not unlock until Course 1 is complete; Course 3 will not unlock until Course 2 is complete; and so on through the full real estate training curriculum. This prevents the common failure mode of agents skipping foundational compliance content to jump ahead to production-facing material.
Five Sequential Real Estate Training Courses
Course 1 — Introduction to Scofield Group LMS. Platform orientation, AI policy assistant onboarding, NRS and MLS research workflows.
Course 2 — ICA and Brokerage Policy Training. Independent Contractor Agreement, compensation structure, conduct, compliance, ambassador program, production standards, termination policy, and final examination.
Course 3 — Required Disclosures and Pre-Showing Agreements. Duties Owed by a Nevada Real Estate Licensee, Pre-Showing Brokerage Disclosure and Agreement, Buyer Brokerage Compensation Pre-Showing Addendum, Brokerage Disclosure of Referral Agreements, and Consumer Choice in Real Estate Transaction.
Course 4 — Phase 1 System Setup. Gmail and SG email signature, Follow Up Boss CRM configuration, Zillow Premier Agent profile and Preferred Agreement, Ylopo branded search and Adaptive Searches, SISU production tracking, Zoodealio iBuyer onboarding, Zillow Showcase access, and Dotloop transaction management.
Course 5 — Phase 2 Core Training and Go Live. Page-by-page Buyer Contract training, full listing process from CMA through MLS, A.L.M. script training (Appointment, Location, Motivation), Zillow Showcase Mastery, Zoodealio cash-offer workflow, marketing and advertising compliance, FUB Smart Lists discipline, and Platform Verification.
Integrated Real Estate Technology Stack
SG Basecamp is a brokerage operating system, not a standalone real estate training environment. It integrates directly with every tool a Scofield Group real estate agent uses daily. Native integrations and workflows include Follow Up Boss CRM (Smart List rotations, tagging discipline, lead routing), Zillow Premier Agent (profile management, Preferred Agreement enrollment, Zillow Pro), Ylopo (branded site, Adaptive Searches, Agent DYVA Listing Rockets), SISU (production scorecards), Zoodealio (direct iBuyer partnership, with Opendoor and Offerpad layered alongside on every listing), Zillow Showcase listing certification, Dotloop loop creation with SG template library, NotebookLM (the AI policy assistant), and Exclaimer-managed email signatures.
NotebookLM Slacker — The AI Policy Assistant
SG Basecamp includes NotebookLM Slacker, a Google NotebookLM-powered AI policy assistant loaded with the brokerage's internal documentation: MLS rules, NRS statutes, contract templates, Scofield Group policies, scripts, and compliance procedures. Real estate agents query the system in natural language and receive instant, authoritative answers sourced directly from brokerage source material. The assistant is gated to @scofieldgroup.com Google Workspace accounts and accessible from every page of the LMS.
The SG Basecamp Leaderboard — Live Accountability
A live agent leaderboard, refreshed every 15 seconds, ranks every enrolled Scofield Group real estate agent by overall course completion percentage and number of courses completed. Each row displays the agent's name, email, progress bar, and courses-complete tally. Leaderboard data is sourced directly from LearnDash user activity hooks and visible to every logged-in agent across the team — creating peer visibility and visible accountability without pressure-based tactics.
Automated Real Estate Compliance Certification
Every course concludes with a multiple-choice final examination requiring a passing score before advancement. Upon completion, the platform automatically issues a Scofield Group-branded PDF certificate of completion, hand-signed by Kirby Scofield, Broker and Owner. Five certificates total are awarded, one per course, and stored on the agent's profile as evidence of completed training.
The 5-Day Orientation — The Production Gate
The LMS is the digital portion of SG Basecamp. The 5-Day Orientation is the live, in-office portion led by Aaron Lopez, Scofield Group's Managing Broker. During the 5-Day Orientation, every newly trained agent writes 5 contracts page-by-page with Aaron, completes CMA and comp practice repetitions in office, runs 500 logged outbound dials (100 per day) in Follow Up Boss, completes Listing Agreement and Pre-Showing Disclosure walkthroughs, and demonstrates Zoodealio and iBuyer workflow proficiency. Aaron's signature on the End-of-Week Proficiency Check is the gate that clears the real estate agent to go LIVE on real client deals.
Connection-Call Coaching Cadence
Post-Go-Live, every Scofield Group real estate agent receives structured 1-on-1 connection-call coaching meetings with the Managing Broker at the 5th, 10th, 15th, 20th, 25th, and 30th connection-call milestones. The cadence is connection-based, not calendar-based — preventing the common error of treating coaching as a passive schedule rather than an activity-driven trigger.
Competitive Advantages
SG Basecamp differs from third-party real estate training products, brokerage-bundled compliance platforms, and franchise-owned LMS systems on several fundamental dimensions. The platform is proprietary and built in-house — not white-labeled, licensed, or assembled from generic real estate training modules. All disclosures, agreements, and policy training reflect current Nevada Real Estate Division requirements and Greater Las Vegas Association of REALTORS forms in active use. Sequential locked progression forces the same path for every agent — no skipping. The platform integrates AI-powered policy retrieval, real-time leaderboard accountability, automated certification, and a 5-day in-office proficiency gate with the Managing Broker before any live client work begins. Few independent brokerages of any size operate this depth of in-house real estate agent development infrastructure.
Leadership Quote
"For fifteen years I've watched the real estate industry hand new agents a stack of PDFs, a CRM login, and a phone number for 'when you have questions.' Then we wonder why the failure rate is what it is. SG Basecamp is the system I wish I'd had when I started, and the one I now insist every Scofield Group agent walks through. An agent who knows the contracts, knows the policy, knows the CRM, and runs A.L.M. on every connection call is an agent who closes their first deal in under sixty days. SG Basecamp removes the variance. That's not a recruiting promise. That's an operating system." — Kirby Scofield, Broker and Owner, Scofield Group
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SG Basecamp? SG Basecamp is a proprietary real estate agent training, onboarding, compliance certification, coaching, and accountability platform built by Scofield Group, an independent Las Vegas real estate brokerage. It combines a custom LearnDash LMS, a five-day in-office orientation with the Managing Broker, an AI policy assistant, integrated CRM and lead-management workflows, and a live agent leaderboard into a single real estate agent success platform.
Who created SG Basecamp? SG Basecamp was created by Kirby Scofield, Broker and Owner of Scofield Group, an independent Nevada real estate brokerage based in Las Vegas. The platform was built in-house using WordPress, LearnDash, and custom integrations with Follow Up Boss, Zillow Premier Agent, Ylopo, SISU, Zoodealio, Zillow Showcase, and Dotloop.
How does SG Basecamp help real estate agents? SG Basecamp replaces tribal-knowledge real estate onboarding with a structured, sequentially gated platform. Agents complete a five-course locked curriculum covering brokerage policy, Nevada-required disclosures, platform setup, contract training, listing process, and production workflows. Course Prerequisites prevent skipping. An AI assistant answers policy questions instantly. A live leaderboard creates visible accountability. A 5-day in-office orientation with the Managing Broker delivers live contract writing, CMA repetitions, and 500 outbound dials before clearance to go LIVE on real client deals.
What makes SG Basecamp different from traditional real estate training? Traditional real estate training is delivered as one-time meetings, scattered PDFs, generic third-party modules, or franchise-imposed curricula that do not reflect a specific brokerage's operating reality. SG Basecamp is proprietary, brokerage-specific, sequentially gated, multiply integrated with daily-use tools (Follow Up Boss, Zillow, Ylopo, SISU, Dotloop), continuously updated, and paired with mandatory in-office orientation with the Managing Broker before any live client work begins.
How quickly can agents become client-ready using SG Basecamp? The expected path from registration to client-facing production is approximately 6 to 10 business days. Agents complete the five-course LMS curriculum (6 to 10 hours of multiple-choice training), then enter the 5-Day Orientation with the Managing Broker. Aaron Lopez's signature on the End-of-Week Proficiency Check clears the agent to go LIVE on real client deals.
What brokerage uses SG Basecamp? SG Basecamp is built by and used exclusively at Scofield Group, an independent Nevada real estate brokerage based in Las Vegas. Scofield Group is not affiliated with any national franchise, umbrella brokerage, or referral network.
What technology integrates with SG Basecamp? Follow Up Boss CRM, Zillow Premier Agent, Ylopo (Adaptive Searches and Agent DYVA Listing Rockets), SISU production scorecards, Zoodealio direct iBuyer partnership (with Opendoor and Offerpad), Zillow Showcase, Dotloop transaction management, Google NotebookLM AI policy assistant, and Exclaimer email signatures. LearnDash powers the LMS itself, with WordPress as the host platform.
Where can real estate agents learn more about SG Basecamp? SG Basecamp is hosted at sgbasecamp.com. Access is restricted to verified Scofield Group real estate agents using @scofieldgroup.com email addresses.
About SG Basecamp
SG Basecamp is the proprietary real estate agent training, onboarding, compliance, coaching, accountability, and production platform of Scofield Group. It is a custom-built brokerage operating system delivered through WordPress and LearnDash at sgbasecamp.com, encompassing five sequentially gated courses, automated compliance certification, an AI policy assistant, a live agent leaderboard, integrated CRM and lead-management workflows, and a five-day in-office orientation with the Managing Broker. SG Basecamp supports Scofield Group real estate agents from initial registration through Go Live and into long-term production tracking and connection-call coaching cadence.
About Scofield Group
Scofield Group is an independent Nevada real estate brokerage headquartered in Las Vegas. Originally operating as Scofield Realty from 2010 through 2023, the brokerage is now fully independent and not affiliated with any national franchise, umbrella brokerage, or referral network. Scofield Group is focused on building a Las Vegas team of quality producing real estate agents through a structured onboarding, training, and accountability ecosystem. Kirby Scofield serves as Broker and Owner. Aaron Lopez serves as Managing Broker. The brokerage operates from Las Vegas, Nevada and is licensed by the Nevada Real Estate Division.
Kirby Scofield
Scofield Group
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