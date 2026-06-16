THE WEATHER CHANGERS CEO AND CO-FOUNDER SAMANTHA HOUCHIN NAMED A 2026 COLORADO TITAN 100 HONOREE

Titan 100 recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEOs and C-level executives

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, June 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan 100 announced its 2026 honorees, and Samantha Houchin, co-owner and CEO of The Weather Changers Heating & Air Conditioning has been named one of the Colorado Titan 100.

Founded in 2009 by husband-and-wife team Chris and Samantha Houchin, The Weather Changers began as a modest operation out of their home. With 47 years of combined experience in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and business operations, they launched the company with two clear goals: to challenge the negative stereotypes often associated with contractors and to build a business that prioritizes people over profit. Today, The Weather Changers proudly provides professional heating and cooling services to homeowners throughout the Greater Denver Metro Area with a team of highly qualified, NATE-certified technicians offering everything from new equipment installations to regular maintenance and equipment repairs.

The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s top 100 CEOs and C-level executives. These leaders are among the most accomplished in their industries, selected based on their exceptional leadership, vision and passion. Collectively, the 2026 Colorado Titan 100 honorees and their companies generate more than $20 billion in annual revenue and employ over 266,000 individuals across the region and beyond, with more than half of these companies exceeding $35 million in annual revenue.

“It’s an incredible honor to be named among such inspiring leaders,” said Houchin. “Being recognized as a Titan 100 reinforces that the vision Chris and I had, to build a different kind of HVAC company, can also lead to meaningful success. It’s a reminder that all the hard work has been worth it and to continue striving to provide the excellent service for which we’re known.”

Samantha Houchin and the 2026 Colorado Titan 100 will be honored at an awards celebration on June 4, 2026, held at the National Western Center in Denver, bringing together these top Colorado business leaders for an evening of celebration, connection and recognition.

About The Weather Changers Heating & Air Conditioning

The Weather Changers Heating & Air Conditioning is a Colorado-based HVAC company committed to delivering high-quality service while redefining the customer experience. Built on a people-first philosophy, the company focuses on transparency, integrity, and long-term relationships with both customers and employees

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