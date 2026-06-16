Connected Horse Announces 4th Annual Lassos with Love Fundraiser to Support Families Impacted by Dementia
Lassos with Love raises funds for free equine-guided programs that reduce isolation and strengthen connections for dementia families.
Connected Horse, a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting individuals impacted by cognitive changes and dementia and their care partners through equine-assisted programs, is proud to announce its 4th annual Lassos with Love fundraiser. This year, our event celebrates the Year of the Fire Horse and is focused on sharing how our programs inspire connection, care, and community.
Join us Sunday, September 27, 2026 from 1:30 to 5:00 PM at the beautiful Five Star Equestrian in Pleasanton, California, for this amazing opportunity to dust off your boots, meet our horses, enjoy delicious food, and bid on some fabulous gifts and adventures — all while supporting an important cause.
Event Highlights
Guests will be welcomed with a horse greeting reception, enjoy an al fresco afternoon reception, and have the opportunity to bid in both silent and live auctions featuring luxury travel, exclusive experiences, and one-of-a-kind items.
Kansas Carradine will invite guests to join her for a unique and restorative HeartMath® meditation among the horses. HeartMath® is a system of science-based techniques and biofeedback designed to reduce stress, manage emotions, and build resilience by increasing a state of harmonious alignment between the heart, brain, and nervous system. It utilizes heart-focused breathing to help individuals shift from stress to calm.
This special afternoon will include a one-of-a-kind live art performance by renowned artist Amy Burkman, whose captivating talent and dynamic style are sure to leave a lasting impression. For over a decade, Amy has traveled the world entertaining audiences with her electric style of live painting. Her story of surviving cancer and her passion for helping others fuel her creativity and inspire audiences everywhere.
Joining us this year as our Master of Ceremonies is local emcee and auctioneer Chris Carter. Our popular live auction will feature a selection of exclusive items and experiences designed to delight and inspire. Chris has been an auctioneer for more than 33 years and became a veterinarian in 1999. He is the owner of Whiskers Animal Dentistry & Oral Surgery in Petaluma, California. Alongside his veterinary work, he has spent decades as an auctioneer, selling a wide range of items before focusing his talents on supporting nonprofit organizations and the missions they serve.
Connected Horse is a cause especially meaningful to Chris, who has long appreciated the unique relationship between horses and humans. With his mother-in-law recently diagnosed with dementia, the mission of Connected Horse has become even more personal to him. He understands the powerful role horses can play in fostering trust, providing comfort, and supporting emotional healing, making Connected Horse an organization he is proud to support.
Why It Matters
Many of us know first-hand the challenges of memory loss and dementia. As rates of dementia continue to rise, with close to 7 million Americans currently living with Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, the need for innovative, community-based support programs is more urgent than ever. Nearly 1 in 3 caregivers report feeling socially isolated, and many face high levels of emotional, financial, and physical strain. Connected Horse addresses these challenges by providing free, research-based equine experiences that help reduce stress, strengthen relationships, and create a sense of belonging while reintroducing fun and laughter. Programs like these are critical to improving quality of life and restoring connection for both those diagnosed with cognitive challenges and those who love and support them.
This year, Connected Horse is proud to present the Annual Impact Award to Shirley Kaminsky, a longtime volunteer, horsewoman, and passionate advocate for caregiver support. A wife, mother, grandmother, retired nurse, and caregiver herself, Shirley has spent a lifetime in service to others. In retirement, she has continued her lifelong connection to horses, a passion she shared with her daughter, and has channeled that love into giving back. Shirley has been an active volunteer with Connected Horse and has been an integral part of our annual Lassos with Love fundraiser activities and equine-guided workshops . She speaks openly about the importance of staying engaged, challenging yourself, and encouraging others to contribute to their communities. As a caregiver learning to reimagine her own retirement, Shirley also knows firsthand the work of building support systems and finding balance. She is an inspiration to us all, and we are honored to present the Connected Horse Impact Award to her this September.
Through our in-person workshops and sensory engagement programs, Connected Horse provided meaningful connections to close to 600 individuals in 2025, including:
• Offering 36 no-charge workshops in Pleasanton and Calistoga, California to 72 persons with dementia and their care partners
• Facilitating Sensory Engagement programs for 525 individuals living with dementia at adult day programs, senior living communities, or living at home
• Training 24 new facilitators at partner barns across the U.S., including Minden, Nevada, and our first East Coast location in Martinsburg, Virginia
This is more than an event — it's a way to support these impactful programs. "By supporting Lassos with Love, you are helping bring joy, hope and connection to families navigating cognitive changes and dementia," said co-founder Paula Hertel. "Our equine-guided programs, backed by research from Stanford University and UC Davis, are designed to reduce isolation and build confidence and resilience."
About Connected Horse
Connected Horse is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization based in Northern California that provides equine-assisted workshops, sensory engagement kits, and facilitator training to support people living with cognitive changes and their care partners. All programs are offered at no cost and are grounded in research demonstrating measurable benefits to mood, sleep, social connection, and emotional well-being.
Event Details
Lassos with Love
Sunday, September 27, 2026
1:30 – 5:00 PM
Five Star Equestrian, Pleasanton, CA
Tickets & More Info: www.connectedhorse.org
Dagmar Spichale
Connected Horse
+1 415-377-0934
Dagmar@ConnectedHorse.org
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
2025 Connected Horse Lassos with Love Fundraiser
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.