Team Army Opens 2026 Warrior Games with Eight Medals in Powerlifting Competition

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – June 16, 2026– Team Army opened the first day of competition at the 2026 Warrior Games with wins in powerlifting, earning eight medals while demonstrating that the greatest victories often extend far beyond the podium.

Team Army powerlifting medalists included 1st Lt. Jani Merrit, gold; Staff Sgt. Chelsea Scott, gold; Staff Sgt. Nate Mateo, gold; Sgt. Tukiau Salanoa-Tuioti, gold; Capt. Channda Mitchell, gold; Capt. Jake Malven, silver; retired Sgt. 1st Class. Valerie Watkins, bronze; and retired Capt. Tony Smith, bronze.

While the medals reflected exceptional performances on the platform, the stories behind them highlighted the perseverance, support and sense of community that define the Warrior Games experience and the Army Recovery Care Program's commitment to helping wounded, ill and injured Soldiers recover and thrive.

For Staff Sgt. Nate Mateo, a second-time Warrior Games competitor, Sunday's gold medal was shared with family who traveled nearly 24 hours from Saipan to cheer him on in San Antonio.

Seeing his wife, Regina, and family friend in the stands served as a powerful reminder that recovery is rarely a journey taken alone.

"My wife Regina and my family have been with me from the start," Mateo said. "I wouldn't have been where I am today if it wasn't for her. She’s been keeping me in the right state of mind and reminding me of all we have accomplished together through this journey."

Returning to the Warrior Games with another year of training and experience behind him, Mateo said the lessons from coaches and teammates have prepared him mentally and physically while inspiring him to pay that support forward.

"Everything I learned and experienced last year followed me into this year," he said. "This year my goal is to return that favor by encouraging, mentoring and supporting everyone on Team Army."

For first-time competitor Staff Sgt. Chelsea Scott, earning a gold medal was meaningful, but the relationships forged throughout recovery proved even more valuable.

"Winning a gold medal at my first Warrior Games is something I'm incredibly proud of, but what this experience represents goes far beyond the medal itself," Scott said. "Recovery can sometimes feel isolating, but being part of this team continuously reminds me that I'm not alone."

Scott credits adaptive sports and the Army Recovery Care Program with helping her regain confidence and discover new ways to challenge herself while navigating recovery.

"They showed me that recovery is not just about healing, and it's certainly not linear," Scott said. "It's about finding new ways to grow, push your limits and continue doing the things you love."

Retired Capt. Tony Smith also made his Warrior Games debut Saturday, earning a bronze medal after overcoming doubts and trusting the preparation that brought him to the platform.

"I was excited, but I was also nervous," Smith said. "After losing a significant amount of weight over the past few months, I was the lightest competitor in my division. There were definitely moments of doubt, but I trusted my training, my coaches and the support system that helped me get there."

Looking beyond the medal itself, Smith said the Warrior Games reinforced lessons that will remain with him long after the competition ends.

"This journey taught me that recovery is a process, not an event," Smith said. "More than anything, I learned the importance of community. None of us accomplish things alone. While I'm proud of the bronze medal, I'm even more grateful for the lessons this experience has reinforced: trust the process, lean on your support system and never count yourself out."

The Army Recovery Care Program uses adaptive sports and reconditioning activities to help wounded, ill and injured Soldiers build confidence, resilience and community throughout their recovery journeys. On the opening day of competition, Team Army's powerlifting performance reflected not only athletic achievement but also the determination to keep moving forward despite injury, illness and adversity.

As the 2026 Warrior Games continue throughout the week, Team Army competitors will carry that same united spirit into every event, proving that while medals are earned on the field of play, recovery itself is the greatest victory.