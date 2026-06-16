U.S. Fleet Forces Commander Visits Naval Health Research Center, Praises Innovations in Warfighter Health and Readiness

SAN DIEGO– Adm. Karl Thomas, commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command, visited Naval Health Research Center (NHRC) to witness firsthand the cutting-edge research and development efforts aimed at enhancing the health, survivability and readiness of warfighters.

“My visit to NHRC was incredibly inspiring, as I witnessed firsthand how their dedicated team is translating cutting-edge science into direct support for our warfighters,” said Thomas.

During his visit, Thomas was briefed on a series of high-impact research initiatives. He expressed his admiration for the real-world applications of NHRC's work, particularly in leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning to create predictive analytics. One example of their real-world applications are wearables that alert command leadership to Sailors who may be at risk and inform decision-making.

There were several key programs highlighted during the visit to include, the Crew Readiness, Endurance and Watchstanding (CREW) study, Rapid Response Surveillance (RRS) and Thermal Physiology and Expeditionary Cognitive Science.

The CREW study focuses on optimizing shipboard environments by studying fatigue, sleep patterns and operational endurance. By analyzing how watch schedules impact physical and cognitive performance, the CREW study provides fleet leadership with actionable, data-driven recommendations to implement routines that maximize alertness, safety and mission effectiveness at sea.

RRS is a specialized research capability designed to help Navy leaders quickly assess and address command–climate issues that can impact the mental and behavioral health of Sailors. Data is analyzed quickly to produce realistic, specific and actionable recommendations.

Thermal Physiology and Expeditionary Cognitive Science research investigates the physiological and cognitive impacts of stressors associated with cold-water immersion. As military operations continue in cold-weather environments, NHRC is developing effective countermeasures to mitigate stress responses, enabling warfighters to maintain situational control and improve operational performance and survivability.

“I am particularly impressed by the research they are conducting aimed at ensuring our forces remain ready, focused and able to perform in a variety of environments and situations. This work isn’t just theoretical research; it is a vital operational asset that directly strengthens our fleet's resilience and ensures we remain ready to fight and win,” said Thomas.

Additionally, Junifer Thomas, U.S. Navy ombudsman-at-large, received a brief on the Millennium Cohort (MilCo) Study, a landmark longitudinal health study that has been tracking the long-term health of service members and their families for 25 years.

This high-level recognition underscores the critical link between laboratory research and fleet-wide readiness. The visit provided an invaluable opportunity for NHRC leadership and research staff to showcase how their daily scientific efforts directly translate into tactical advantages for the modern warfighter, reinforcing the command's vital role in national defense.

“It was a great honor to host both Adm. and Mrs. Thomas while visiting NHRC,” said Capt. Kellie McMullen, NHRC commanding officer. “The dynamic of having them both here to engage with our scientists is a testament to all of us that what we do every day is measured at the highest level and invigorates us to work even harder.”

The visit highlights the vital role of NHRC's research in developing practical tools and knowledge that directly support the fleet, ensuring that the U.S. Navy remains a resilient, healthy and mission-ready force.

NHRC, part of Navy Medicine Research & Development, supports Navy, Marine Corps and joint U.S. warfighter readiness and lethality with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health challenges U.S. military population faces on the battlefield, at-sea, home and abroad.