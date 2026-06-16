Marine Corps activates first-of-its-kind squadron at 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, N.C. – Marine Unmanned Maintenance (MUMS) Squadron 14 was officially activated during a ceremony held at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Tuesday. As the first of its kind in the Marine Corps, MUMS-14 now serves as the principal provider of organic-level maintenance support for U.S. Marine Corps Group-5 Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS). MUMS-14 is the only Marine Corps aviation unit specifically organized, trained and equipped to deliver organic aviation maintenance capability to UAS at forward deployed locations.

“Standing up this squadron marks a major step forward for Marine Corps aviation,” said Lt. Col. Jeffrey F. Carben, commanding officer of MUMS-14. “Our unit ensures the Marine Corps will maintain a persistent, reliable, and expeditionary capability – one that directly strengthens deterrence and supports Marines operating forward”.

Tuesday’s events also included an assumption of command ceremony, during which Carben assumed responsibility as the squadron’s first commanding officer, and an appointment ceremony, during which Sgt. Maj. Tavaris J. Douglas assumed responsibility as the squadron’s first command senior enlisted leader.

MUMS-14 is organized and resourced to provide maintenance specifically for the MQ-9A Reaper. As a UAS platform, the MQ-9A provides the Marine Air-Ground Task Force commander with multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and targeting capabilities over land and sea.

“The work done here will have global impact,” said Carben. “It takes disciplined, technically skilled Marines to keep these systems flying. Today’s activation is more than a ceremony – it's the beginning of a new chapter of Marine Corps aviation. This squadron will help ensure Marines forward have the persistent eyes, ears and reach they need to compete and win”.

MUMS-14 is a subordinate unit of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, the aviation combat element of II Marine Expeditionary Force.